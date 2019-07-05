Los 10 famosos que más dinero cobran por subir una foto a sus redes sociales

Las redes sociales se han convertido en todo un negocio de lo más rentable para los famosos. Muchos ingresan incluso más dinero por subir una foto luciendo un producto que por su trabajo real.
En España nos encontramos casos como el de la actriz Paula Echevarría que puede llegar a cobrar 15.000 euros por posar en Instagram promocionando una marca o su compañera de trabajo Noelia López, que ha llegado a admitir que por hacer publicidad en la misma red social ha ganado entre 800 y 4.000 euros. 'Influencere' como Madame de Rosa tiene un caché cercano a los 1.00 euros por fotografía y Aless Gibaja, quién además participó en 'Gran Hermano', ha llegado a cobrar hasta 2.000 euros.
Aquí está mi máscara de pestañas preferida! ?? Y aprovecho cualquier momento del día para ponérmela! ??? Es la icónica máscara Hypnôse de Lancôme y soy fiel a ella desde hace años porque se adapta perfectamente a cualquier momento del día.. ya sea para una alfombra roja o para el día! Más pasadas, más volumen, así de fácil! ??????? Además protege y refuerza la pestaña pq contiene Provitamina B5 y aceite de jojoba.. que más se le puede pedir? www.lancome.es #Lancomespain @beautyexpertlancome @lancomeofficial
Alright. Speaking from my heart for over an hour to someone who puts those thoughts into paid words can be hard for me. The older I get the more I want my voice to be mine. This is all apart of my work within an industry that's been around longer than all of us have been. The purpose of my interview was three fold. My work with A21, my new collection with Coach, and some new music. As I'm aware there will always be interests in one's personal life because that's the pace of our 'social' generation. I'm grateful for my position and I will always find ways to make my job more about others and giving back— all while having the best time with my music, fashion, film and my love for learning about the world that I'm eager to tap into more and more. Church is a name for something far more personal. There's always agenda seeking information on such a subject and I understand why. Rarely do I mention church (and I didn't) but I'll always feel comfortable talking about my values and beliefs. I respect that from everyone and anyone. I understand that reporters are working to grab the attention of a reader, however I will always work to ensure that what is public represents my truth. I'm a bit bummed but rarely surprised. Y'all know me and my heart. I can't help it. So I'll post some of MY photos from the collection and work with A21. My heart. And maybe edit my actual lyrics as you will all hear it soon ?? I love you guys to the moon and back. For more information on the work I do with A21 please, please visit link in my bio. So much more on that soon!
