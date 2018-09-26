Un restaurante de EEUU adormece con marihuana a las langostas antes de cocinarlas

Ver esta publicación en Instagram
**Investigation closed** Full-Steam Ahead!!! Thank you all for your support and below please find an excerpt from a team members conversation that might help "flesh out", this subject even further. "Based on the evidence from the research we've done, as well as studies by others, we believe that our idea has a legitimate scientific basis. We're grateful for this opportunity to contribute to the discussion of finding more humane ways of preparing our foods, and we invite the world's professional scientists to work with us to confirm or deny this idea that cannabis may help the animals we choose to eat. -Mick, Crew-member at Charlotte's Legendary Lobster Pound." FullSteamAhead#InvestigationClosed#RockOutWithYourDockOut#Charlotteslegendarylobsters#CharlottesLegendaryLobsterPound#TookTheHighRoad#HaveYourBakeAndEatItToo#WePutTheHumanInHumane