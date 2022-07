¿Son las nuevas variantes más graves?

BA.5 has the most transmissibility and immune escape of any version of the virus since the pandemic began. Although its spike(S) sequence is nearly the same as BA.4, there are several mutations in other parts of the virus that may account for its⬆️fitness https://t.co/nKnmp5OBZK https://t.co/dUsPxu2LIL pic.twitter.com/9feAvwKAMY