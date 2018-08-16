Servicios
16 de agosto de 2018
16.08.2018
Homenajes

La música rinde tributo a Aretha Franklin

Paul McCartney, Diana Ross, Elton John y Barbra Streisand, entre quienes recuerdan el legado de la cantante

16.08.2018 | 18:48
Aretha Franklin, en un concierto en 2009 en homenaje a Mandela.
Paul McCartney, Diana Ross, Elton John y Barbra Streisand son algunas de las estrellas que lloran en las redes sociales la muerte de la legendaria cantante Aretha Franklin, que falleció hoy en Detroit (EE.UU.) a los 76 años.

"Tomemos todos un momento para dar las gracias por la hermosa vida de Aretha Franklin, la reina de nuestras almas, que nos inspiró a todos durante muchos, muchos años", dijo McCartney en Twitter.

 



"Será extrañada pero la memoria de su grandeza como música y como buena persona vivirá con nosotros para siempre", añadió el que fuera miembro de The Beatles.

Ross, otra gran voz afroamericana como la de Franklin, aseguró que está rezando por "el maravilloso y dorado espíritu" de "la reina del soul".




Por su parte, Streisand tuiteó que "es difícil concebir un mundo sin ella. No solo era una cantante singularmente brillante, sino que su compromiso con los derechos civiles tuvo un impacto imborrable en el mundo".




A estos lamentos también se unió Elton John, para quien "el mundo entero la echará de menos, pero siempre se regocijará en su extraordinario legado. La Reina ha muerto. Larga vida a la Reina".





Carole King acompañó su mensaje en Twitter con un vídeo de la exitosa canción "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman" que compuso para Franklin. "¡Qué vida, qué legado! Muchísimo amor, respeto y gratitud", indicó King.

Además, Christina Aguilera afirmó que Franklin fue una "inspiración atemporal" para ella y para tantos otros. "La reina definitiva. Gracias por el regalo de tu voz, tu música y tu inquebrantable alma", añadió.

También el presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, rindió homenaje a la legendaria cantante. "La Reina del soul Aretha Franklin ha muerto. Era una gran mujer, con un maravilloso regalo de Dios, su voz. ¡Se la extrañará!", tuiteó el mandatario.






