Huelga mundial por el clima: la marea verde vuelve a las calles este viernes

📢 ON MARCH 25TH, WE WILL STRIKE FOR CLIMATE REPARATIONS AND JUSTICE!📢



Join us for the Global Climate Strike as we demand policymakers and world leaders to prioritize #PeopleNotProfit!



Find out more: https://t.co/4vSZMw5LoT#FridaysForFuture

Design made by: @namevdelang pic.twitter.com/7RQPIXxhbP