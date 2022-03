The Running Order for the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 Semi-Finals is out!



Albania 🇦🇱 opens the 1st Semi-Final and the Czech Republic 🇨🇿 turn off the lights at the 2nd Semi!



➡️ Full list: https://t.co/FA22PakkiO

-#Eurovision #ESC2022 pic.twitter.com/bPC8mXxrlY