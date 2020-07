Las imágenes de la semana

Mexican gray wolves, an endangered native species, are seen resting in their enclosure at the Museo del Desierto in Saltillo, Mexico July 1, 2020. Picture taken July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A man pushes a cart filled with liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders on a street painted with circles for people to maintain social distancing after a few restrictions were relaxed during an extended lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai, India, July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

