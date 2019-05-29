Servicios
29 de mayo de 2019
29.05.2019
Todas las ofertas de Electronic Arts por tiempo limitado

La desarrolladora ofrece títulos tan sonados como 'Anthem' o 'FIFA 19' a precios asequibles

29.05.2019 | 12:57
Las ofertas de Electronic Arts hasta el 1 de junio.
Las ofertas de Electronic Arts hasta el 1 de junio.

Si todavía no has tenido la oportunidad de enfrentarte al conflicto global de 'Battlefield V', descubrir los secretos del himno de la creación en 'Anthem' o conocer el final de la saga de Alex Hunter en 'FIFA 19', lo siguiente te debería resultar interesante, puesto que Electronic Arts ofrece hasta el 1 de junio precios muy rebajados en todos sus títulos, como 'Star Wars Battlefront II', 'Need for Speed Payback', 'Burnout Paradise Remastered' o 'UFC 3' entre otros junto con sus expansiones y packs de accesorios, tanto en PC para Origin como en consolas.

Hasta al 1 de junio, puedes encontrar estos juegos rebajados en tiendas:

'EA SPORTS FIFA 19'

  • PC – 29,99€
  • PlayStation 4 – 39,99€
  • Xbox One – 39,99€
  • Switch – 39,99€

'Anthem'

  • PC – 34,99€
  • PlayStation 4 – 39,99€
  • Xbox One – 39,99€
  •  

'Battlefield V'

  • PC – 34,99€
  • PlayStation 4 – 39,99€
  • Xbox One – 39,99€

'Los Sims 4' (PC)

  • PC – 29,99€
  • Los Sims 4 ¡A trabajar! PC – 29,99€
  • Los Sims 4 ¿Quedamos? PC – 29,99€
  • Los Sims 4 Urbanitas PC – 29,99€
  • Los Sims 4 Perros y Gatos PC – 29,99€
  • Los Sims 4 Cuatro Estaciones PC – 29,99€
  • Los Sims 4 Rumbo a la fama PC – 29,99€
  • 'Los Sims 4' (Consolas)
  • PS4 – 29,99€
  • Xbox One – 29,99€
  • Perros y gatos Colección PS4 – 39,99€

'UFC 3'

  • PS4 – 34,99€
  • Xbox One – 34,99€

'Star Wars Battlefront II'

  • PlayStation 4 – 19,99€
  • Xbox One – 19,99€

'Battlefield 1 Revolution'

  • PC – 19,99€
  • PlayStation 4 – 19,99€
  • Xbox One – 19,99€

'Need for Speed Payback'

  • PlayStation 4 – 19,99€
  • Xbox One – 19,99€

Más información en elsotanoperdido.com
