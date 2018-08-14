'Hellblade Senua's Sacrifice' salva la vida de un jugador

Thank you, @NinjaTheory, for Hellblade: Senua´s Sacrifice. It saved my son´s life. After playing it through, he asked to go to the hospital for help. He couldn´t take everything he´d been dealing with & had a plan to kill himself. The game changed his plan. Thank you. ??— Jessica Prime (@FaerieGlamour) 12 de agosto de 2018
Thank you for your message and it is good to hear that your son has found a path through his difficulties. Best wishes to you all.— NinjaTheory (@NinjaTheory) 13 de agosto de 2018
|Lo último
|Lo más leído