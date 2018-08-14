Servicios
14 de agosto de 2018
14.08.2018
Servicios de utilidad
'Hellblade Senua's Sacrifice' salva la vida de un jugador

Una madre ha confesado que su hijo había planeado suicidarse hasta que jugó al título de Ninja Theory

14.08.2018 | 22:45
Senua, protagonista de ´Hellblade: Senua´s Sacrifice´.
Siempre ha existido la creencia popular de que los videojuegos son una mala influencia para los jóvenes. Los 'shooters', los juegos de miedo o cargados de violencias, han hechos que muchas madres pongan el grito en el cielo cuando ven que sus hijos dedican más tiempo a ellos que a los estudios.

Pero a veces el caso es más bien distinto. Aunque los videojuegos ya han demostrado que tienen efectos positivos en el entorno empresarial, por ejemplo a través de la gamificación, también pueden ayudar a muchas personas de un modo más humano.

Eso es lo que le ha pasado a Jessica Prime, una madre que ha confesado que su hijo no tenía ganas de vivir hasta que se pasó el 'Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice'. El joven había planeado suicidarse, pero cuando terminó el juego de Ninja Theory decidió buscar ayuda.




La historia de esta madre y su hijo se ha hecho tanto eco en las redes sociales que hasta los propios desarrolladores de Ninja Theory han agradecido a esta madre su emotivo mensaje.




'Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice' narra la historia de Senua, una guerrera vikinga con psicosis que viaja al infierno para rescatar el alma de su amado.
