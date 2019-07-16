Acusan a 'Victoria's Secret' de plagiar su última línea de lencería

El masaje correccto dispara la efectividad de cualquier cosmético que se use en la zona
'Victoria's Secret' es la firma de lencería más conocida del mundo gracias al espectacular desfile que celebran cada navidad por eso es muy sorprendente la sospecha de plagio que la cuenta de Instagram @dietprada ha vertido sobre la compañía.
La cuenta ha destapado en esta red el escandaloso parecido entre las piezas de la última colección de 'Victoria's Secret' y las de la firma Fleur du mal, a quien al parecer, 'Victoria's Secret' hizo una compra online valorada en 12.000 euros antes de ponerse a diseñar su ahora cuestionada línea.
De hecho, @dietprada no solo denuncia el parecido sino que además presenta el 'ticket' de compra.
Hey @victoriassecret , you really built up that bad karma last November, huh? Not long after Ed Razek's trans/fatphobic comments in an interview with Vogue, an associate buyer at the Columbus, Ohio-based lingerie company placed a $12,656 web order from @fleurdumalnyc . Half of the order was for Fleur du Mal's embroidered and appliquéd Lily bras and panties, dupes of which unsurprisingly showed up for sale on VS' website and Instagram two days ago (at half the price). ????????? It's a bit more complicated than just your typical knockoff story though. Could there be bad blood boiling below the surface at VS? Jennifer Zuccarini, Fleur du Mal's founder, previously co-founded the lingerie brand Kiki de Montparnasse in 2005 and followed with a three year stint as design director at Victoria's Secret from 2008-2011. The following year, Fleur du Mal was born, growing into a successful brand and celeb-favorite while VS' sales continued to decline. ????????? But their troubles don't stop there. The recently exposed ties between L Brands' CEO Les Wexner and Jeffrey Epstein Epstein, sent stock shares of VS' parent company tumbling to the lowest they've been in nearly a decade. Epstein, a close friend and former financial advisor to Wexner, has of course been making headlines after being indicted on child sex trafficking charges. The day of his arrest last weekend, a trove of naked photos of underage girls was uncovered in his Upper East Side mansion, a home that was formerly owned by Wexner and reportedly transferred over to Epstein for $1. Hella shady and creepy, if we've ever seen it. Supermodels, it might be time to really rethink your contracts with Victoria's Secret. Here's to L Brands' shares and VS' profits tumbling even deeper lol. ????????? — #fleurdumal #lingerie #lace #silk #embroidery #lily #black #victoriassecret #edrazek #lbrands #leswexner #jeffreyepstein #transphobia #fatphobia #ecommerce #onlineshopping #linkedin #vsfashionshow #scandal #corporation #indiebrand #ripoff #ootd #femaleowned #womanowned #dietprada
