10 de enero de 2019
10.01.2019
El pantalón ciclista, la nueva tendencia de 2019

Los 'biker shorts' de finales de los 80 han regresado con fuerza y se llevan exactamente igual

10.01.2019 | 13:16

A principios de los años 80 todas las adolescentes llevaban este estilo de pantalones diariamente. Ahora se llaman 'biker shorts' y se han convertido en la nueva tendencia de moda.  

Las 'influencers' ya han comenzado a lucirlo. Generalmente, el color que más triunfa para llevarlos es el negro.. La modelo Jessica Goicoechea, ya ha publicado en su Instragram fotografías con los 'biker shorts'.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Getting ready for Milan Fashion Week ?? #mfw

Una publicación compartida de JESSICA GOICOECHEA (@goicoechea22) el



 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I got 99 problems but my nails ain't one. My color #071 Deep Red @semilac.es ????

Una publicación compartida de JESSICA GOICOECHEA (@goicoechea22) el



 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Shine bright like a diamond ?? #Xtiworld @xtishoes

Una publicación compartida de JESSICA GOICOECHEA (@goicoechea22) el


El estilo de la familia Kardashian es una referencia de moda, ya que muchas de ellas ya han subido publicaciones con 'outfits' en los que incluyen esta prenda. Kim Kardashian y sus hermanas han ganado popularidad por su 'streetstyle' en el que han incluido las mallas deportivas.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

ready for the weekend

Una publicación compartida de Kylie (@kyliejenner) el



 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

stormis mom has got it goin onnnnnn??

Una publicación compartida de Kylie (@kyliejenner) el




Si eres una auténtica 'fashion victim' y ya tienes tus ciclistas en mente prueba a combinarlos con  con americanas 'oversize', chalecos largos y tacones, tal y como los llevan las 'celebrities'. 
