Katy Perry y Orlando Bloom dan la bienvenida a su primera hija, Daisy Dove

Katy Perry y Orlando Bloom, ¡ya son papás! Según ha anunciado Unicef - de quienes la cantante y el actor son Embajadores de Buena Voluntad - la primera hija de la enamorada pareja nació esta madrugada, y todo ha salido a la perfección. Tanto la famosa mamá como la pequeña, que se llama Daisy Dove, están en perfecto estado de salud.
Con una foto en blanco y negro en la que podemos ver las manos de Katy y Orlando agarrando la diminuta manita de su hija recién nacida, Unicef compartía esta gran noticia - que rápidamente la cantante y el intérprete reposteaban en sus respectivas cuentas de Instagram - con el siguiente texto: "¡Bienvenida al mundo, Daisy Dove Bloom! Nos sentimos honrados de presentarles al nuevo haz de alegría de los Embajadores de Buena Voluntad @KatyPerry y @OrlandoBloom".
Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom's new bundle of joy.? ? "We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," Katy and Orlando told us.? ? "But we know we're the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.? ? "As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB's arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ?? can bloom with generosity.? ? Gratefully-? ? Katy & Orlando."? ? Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.
