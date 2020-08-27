Servicios
27 de agosto de 2020
27.08.2020
Servicios de utilidad

Diario de Mallorca
Palma
32 / 21º
Maó
31 / 22º
Eivissa
31 / 23º

Katy Perry y Orlando Bloom dan la bienvenida a su primera hija, Daisy Dove

Unicef ha sido la encargada de dar la noticia en redes, un post compartido por la cantante y el actor

27.08.2020 | 10:05
Katy Perry y Orlando Bloom
Katy Perry y Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry y Orlando Bloom, ¡ya son papás! Según ha anunciado Unicef - de quienes la cantante y el actor son Embajadores de Buena Voluntad - la primera hija de la enamorada pareja nació esta madrugada, y todo ha salido a la perfección. Tanto la famosa mamá como la pequeña, que se llama Daisy Dove, están en perfecto estado de salud.

Con una foto en blanco y negro en la que podemos ver las manos de Katy y Orlando agarrando la diminuta manita de su hija recién nacida, Unicef compartía esta gran noticia - que rápidamente la cantante y el intérprete reposteaban en sus respectivas cuentas de Instagram - con el siguiente texto: "¡Bienvenida al mundo, Daisy Dove Bloom! Nos sentimos honrados de presentarles al nuevo haz de alegría de los Embajadores de Buena Voluntad @KatyPerry y @OrlandoBloom".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom's new bundle of joy.? ? "We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," Katy and Orlando told us.? ? "But we know we're the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.? ? "As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB's arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ?? can bloom with generosity.? ? Gratefully-? ? Katy & Orlando."? ? Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.

Una publicación compartida de UNICEF (@unicef) el



El protagonista de 'Piratas del Caribe' y la cantante han confesado a la Organización de las Naciones Unidas para la Infancia que " estamos flotando con amor y asombro por la llegada sana y segura de nuestra hija". "Pero sabemos que somos los afortunados y no todos pueden tener una experiencia de parto tan pacífica como la nuestra. Las comunidades de todo el mundo siguen experimentando una escasez de trabajadores de la salud y cada once segundos muere una mujer embarazada o un recién nacido, principalmente por causas prevenibles. Desde el COVID-19, muchas más vidas de recién nacidos están en riesgo debido a la mayor falta de acceso a agua, jabón, vacunas y medicamentos que previenen enfermedades. Como padres de un recién nacido, esto nos rompe el corazón, ya que empatizamos con los padres que luchan ahora más que nunca. Como Embajadores de Buena Voluntad de UNICEF, sabemos que UNICEF está ahí, sobre el terreno, haciendo todo lo necesario para asegurarse de que todas las mujeres embarazadas tengan acceso a un trabajador de la salud capacitado y acceso a atención médica de calidad".

Por ello, y demostrando lo solidarios que son, Katy y Orlando han tenido un precioso gesto: "Para celebrar el corazón que sabemos que nuestra hija ya tiene, hemos creado una página de donaciones para celebrar la llegada de DDB. Al apoyarlos, está apoyando un comienzo seguro en la vida y reinventando un mundo más saludable para cada niño. Esperamos que su corazón florezca con generosidad".
