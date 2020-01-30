Servicios
30 de enero de 2020
30.01.2020
Vanessa Bryant rompe su silencio: "Estamos completamente devastados"

La viuda de Kobe agradece a los "millones de personas" su "apoyo" durante un tiempo "horrible"

30.01.2020 | 07:39
Vanessa Bryant posa con Kobe y una de sus hijas.
La viuda de Kobe Bryant, Vanessa Bryant, habló este jueves por primera vez tras el trágico accidente que acabó con la vida de su marido y de una de sus hijas en una publicación en la que aseguró, en nombre de la familia, que "no hay palabras suficientes para describir" el dolor que sienten.

"No hay palabras suficientes para describir nuestro dolor en este momento. Me consuela saber que Kobe y Gigi sabían que eran tan profundamente amados. Fuimos increíblemente bendecidos al tenerlos en nuestras vidas. Ojalá estuvieran aquí con nosotros para siempre", escribió Vanessa en una publicación de Instagram que acompañó de una fotografía familiar.

En su escrito, la viuda agradeció a los "millones de personas que han mostrado apoyo y amor" durante un tiempo que calificó de "horrible".

"Gracias por todas las oraciones. Definitivamente las necesitamos", aseguró.

"Estamos completamente devastados por la repentina pérdida de mi adorado esposo, Kobe, el asombroso padre de nuestros hijos -expresó Vanessa-; y mi hermosa y dulce Gianna, una hija amorosa, reflexiva y maravillosa, y una hermana increíble para Natalia, Bianka y Capri".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who've shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren't enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I'm not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it's impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that's to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna's legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ??

Vanessa también anunció la creación de un fondo para ayudar a las demás familias afectadas por el accidente de helicóptero que se saldó con un total de nueve fallecimientos.

"También estamos devastados por las familias que perdieron a sus seres queridos el domingo, y compartimos su dolor íntimamente", indicó.

Además, la esposa del deportista cambió su foto de perfil en la red social por una instantánea en la que Kobe y su hija se abrazan.

De nombre completo Vanessa Marie Cornejo, hija de una madre soltera mexicana, es muy querida en la comunidad latina, tanto que Bryant aprendió español con ella y una de sus últimas entrevistas fue en este idioma, en la que expresó su amor por todo lo latino.

¿Cómo no?, pareció indicar con su cuerpo cuando se le preguntó por su conexión con la cultura hispana: "Mi esposa es mexicana. Mis hijas son mexicanas", dijo.

El romance de Vanessa con Kobe comenzó cuando él tenía 20 años y ella 17, momento en el que se conocieron durante la grabación de un video en el que la joven trabajaba como modelo.

Aunque la pareja era fotografiada a menudo en citas sociales, alfombras rojas y actividades filantrópicas, Vanessa Bryant rara vez ha dado declaraciones.

En los partidos de baloncesto de su marido, quien se retiró en 2016 tras 20 años en la plantilla de Los Ángeles Lakers, prefería quedarse en el túnel por donde salen los jugadores para escapar de los fotógrafos.
