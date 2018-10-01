Servicios
01 de octubre de 2018
01.10.2018
Suscríbete

Servicios de utilidad
Palma
27 / 18º
Maó
24 / 15º
Eivissa
26 / 16º

Gwyneth Paltrow comparte su primera foto como recién casada

La actriz y el productor de 'Glee' se dieron el 'sí quiero' este sábado en una ceremonia íntima

01.10.2018 | 17:26
La actriz Gwyneth Paltrow
Que mejor que despedir el mes de septiembre con una boda. El pasado sábado se dieron el sí quiero la actriz Gwyneth Paltrow y Brad Falchuk después de confirmar su enlace el pasado enero y celebrar una fiesta de compromiso por todo lo alto en abril.

La ceremonia ha sido de lo más íntima y ha sido celebrada en su casa de Los Hamptons (Nueva York). La pareja ha contado con unos invitados de lujo: Cameron Díaz, su compañero de reparto en las películas de "Marvel Robert Downey Jr", el director Steven Spielberg, entre otros muchos más.

Los enamorados se conocieron en los camerinos de Glee, serie que Brad producía, pero no fue hasta 2015 cuando oficializaron su relación. Este es el segundo matrimonio para ambos. La actriz estuvo casada con el vocalista de Coldplay, Chris Martin, con el que sigue manteniendo relación tal y como muestra en redes sociales. Por su parte, Falchuk estuvo casado con Suzzane Bukink durante casi una década.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Una publicación compartida de Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) el




El vestido de la novia es uno de los secretos mejor guardados en una boda y esta vez no iba a ser menos. Todavía no hay detalles sobre el traje escogido por la intérprete en uno de los días mas emotivos de su día pero sí hay imágenes sobre el traje de Brad. El productor de "American Horror Story" optó por lucir un conjunto gris.

A pesar de que Gwyneth es muy activa en Instagram, aún no ha desvelado el vestido pero sí ha mostrado una instantánea de su mano y la de su ya marido, en la que presumen de alianzas y sus manos se encuentran entrelazadas.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

When was this photo taken? 1940? ´50? ´70? Last summer? It´s this timeless beauty´s birthday today.  She was born with endless gifts - big blue eyes, a brain and heart overflowing with curiosity, generosity and possibility and those heartbreakingly long legs that go on and on - but she never rests on any of them.  Gwyneth, you are the hardest working person I know. From your first cup of coffee in the morning to your last cup of whiskey at night. From the gym to the office to homework at the kitchen table.  You give us all of you, all the time. And always with a smile (well, almost always). Maybe that´s why, even though you are the best person ever, you keep getting better every year.  Happy birthday, Love.

Una publicación compartida de @ bradfalchuk el
Compartir en Twitter
Compartir en Facebook

Más información

Lo último Lo más leído
noticias de Diario de MallorcaMapa web
Mallorca
Clasificados
Especiales
diariodemallorca.es
Publicidad
Otras webs del Grupo Prensa Ibérica Media
Otras webs del Grupo Prensa Ibérica Media
© Editora Balear, S.A. Todos los derechos reservados.
Aviso Legal | Política de Privacidad | Política de Cookies