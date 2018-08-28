Investigan el suicidio de un niño de 9 años que sufría bullying tras declararse gay

Meet 9 y.o. #JamelMyles. This summer he came out to his mom as gay. Then, he went back to school, 4th grd. The bullying came quickly. His mom said, "My son told my oldest daughter the kids at school told him to kill himself." On the 4th day he did just that. I´m so sick of this! pic.twitter.com/ivhYf9qK3j— Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) 28 de agosto de 2018
9-year-old Jamel Myles came out to his accepting family as gay. He decided to also come out at school because he was proud of himself. After 4 days of intense bullying, he killed himself.— Q. Allan Brocka (@allanbrocka) 28 de agosto de 2018
