28 de agosto de 2018
28.08.2018
Tragedia en EEUU

Investigan el suicidio de un niño de 9 años que sufría bullying tras declararse gay

El pequeño confesó que era homosexual al resto de sus compañeros el primer día de clase

28.08.2018 | 16:52
Jamel Myles
Un niño de 9 años de la ciudad de Denver (Colorado, EEUU) se ha suicidado por el acoso escolar que sufría tras anunciar días antes en el colegio que era gay. Así lo afirma en varios medios estadounidenses Leia Pierce, madre de Jamel Myles, el menor víctima de bullying.

Myles había hablado con su familia durante el verano sobre su orientación sexual, expresando que se sentía asustado a lo que la madre le contestó: "Yo te sigo queriendo". Más tarde, se sintió orgulloso de sí mismo y quiso contárselo a sus compañeros el primer día de clase. Sólo cuatro días después decidía poner fin a su sufrimiento.






La madre del pequeño asegura que e l acoso que su hijo sufrió desde el primer día fue mortal. "Lamento que no acudiera a mí", ha explicado Leia al canal Fox 31 de Denver, tras saber que Jamel sí habló con su hermana sobre lo mal que se lo estaban haciendo pasar algunos compañeros.

"Mi hija mayor me contó que los niños le decían que se suicidara", ha explicado la madre, según recoge un columnista del diario New York Times en su cuenta de Twitter.





La policía de Denver está investigando la muerte del niño como un suicidio. Su cuerpo fue encontrado el martes en su casa. Leia Pierce ha querido compartir la tragedia de su hijo para que su muerte genere conciencia sobre las terribles consecuencias del acoso. Además, apunta que "los niños y sus padres deberían rendir cuentas por el acoso".


