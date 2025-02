Los malos de la película

Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive officer of Meta Platforms Inc., from left, Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon.com Inc., Sundar Pichai, chief executive officer of Alphabet Inc., and Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., during the 60th presidential inauguration in the rotunda of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. Donald Trump's Monday swearing-in marks just the second time in US history that a president lost the office and managed to return to power - a comeback cementing his place within the Republican Party as an enduring, transformational figure rather than a one-term aberration. Photographer: Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP Photo/Bloomberg / Julia Demaree Nikhinson. BLOOMBERG