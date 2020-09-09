Las Kardashians anuncian el final de su 'reality show'

El programa televisivo 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' pondrá fin a su andadura a comienzos de 2021, cuando se estrenen los últimos episodios tras más de 14 años en emisión y 20 temporadas de éxito ininterrumpido.



"Después de lo que serán 14 años, 20 temporadas, cientos de episodios y varios programas derivados, hemos decidido como familia poner fin a este viaje tan especial", anunció la familia Kardashian-Jenner en un comunicado conjunto.



El escrito contiene las firmas de Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner y Scott Disick.



"Estamos más que agradecidos con todos ustedes, que nos han observado durante todos estos años, a través de los buenos tiempos, los malos tiempos, la felicidad, las lágrimas y las muchas relaciones e hijos que hemos tenido", aseguraron.



Por su parte, Kim Kardashian calificó la decisión de "difícil" en su perfil de Instagram y avanzó a sus más de 180 millones de seguidores que la última entrega del "reality show" se lanzará a principios de 2021.



"Este programa nos hizo quienes somos y estaré siempre en deuda con todos los que jugaron un papel en la configuración de nuestras carreras y cambiaron nuestras vidas para siempre", afirmó.





Estrenado en 2007, 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' convirtió a la familia Kardashian-Jenner en estrellas internacionales, al ser las protagonistas dey que se emitió por todo el mundo mostrando las intimidades y el día a día de la mediática familia estadounidense.Además del éxito del programa, por cuyos últimos tres años la cadena E! pagó más de 100 millones de dólares, el formato ha dado paso a unabajo la marca de la familia. A la luz del formato se lanzaron colecciones de moda, líneas de maquillaje, videojuegos y aplicaciones móviles, además de un rentable seguimiento de las andanzas de sus protagonistas en medios de comunicación de todo tipo.La impulsora del formatoel popular abogado de O.J. Simpson, y posteriormente casarse con, cuando era conocida como el atleta olímpico Bruce antes de hacer público su cambio de género.Pero el programa elevó la fama de Jenner y sus hijas de ambos matrimonios a niveles nunca vistos en la farándula internacional, aupadas por el auge de las redes sociales.