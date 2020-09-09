Servicios
09 de septiembre de 2020
09.09.2020
Las Kardashians anuncian el final de su 'reality show'

La última entrega de 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' se lanzará a principios de 2021

09.09.2020 | 12:42
El clan Kardashian.
El clan Kardashian.

El programa televisivo 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' pondrá fin a su andadura a comienzos de 2021, cuando se estrenen los últimos episodios tras más de 14 años en emisión y 20 temporadas de éxito ininterrumpido.

"Después de lo que serán 14 años, 20 temporadas, cientos de episodios y varios programas derivados, hemos decidido como familia poner fin a este viaje tan especial", anunció la familia Kardashian-Jenner en un comunicado conjunto.

El escrito contiene las firmas de Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner y Scott Disick.

"Estamos más que agradecidos con todos ustedes, que nos han observado durante todos estos años, a través de los buenos tiempos, los malos tiempos, la felicidad, las lágrimas y las muchas relaciones e hijos que hemos tenido", aseguraron.

Por su parte, Kim Kardashian calificó la decisión de "difícil" en su perfil de Instagram y avanzó a sus más de 180 millones de seguidores que la última entrega del "reality show" se lanzará a principios de 2021.

"Este programa nos hizo quienes somos y estaré siempre en deuda con todos los que jugaron un papel en la configuración de nuestras carreras y cambiaron nuestras vidas para siempre", afirmó.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

To our amazing fans - It is with heavy hearts that we've made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we've met along the way. Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who've spent countless hours documenting our lives. Our last season will air early next year in 2021. Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn't be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever. With Love and Gratitude, Kim

Una publicación compartida de Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) el



Estrenado en 2007, 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' convirtió a la familia Kardashian-Jenner en estrellas internacionales, al ser las protagonistas de un programa que revolucionó el panorama televisivo y que se emitió por todo el mundo mostrando las intimidades y el día a día de la mediática familia estadounidense.

Además del éxito del programa, por cuyos últimos tres años la cadena E! pagó más de 100 millones de dólares, el formato ha dado paso a una lucrativa saga de negocios bajo la marca de la familia. A la luz del formato se lanzaron colecciones de moda, líneas de maquillaje, videojuegos y aplicaciones móviles, además de un rentable seguimiento de las andanzas de sus protagonistas en medios de comunicación de todo tipo.

La impulsora del formato Kris Jenner era conocida en el mundo del espectáculo tras contraer matrimonio con Robert Kardashian, el popular abogado de O.J. Simpson, y posteriormente casarse con Caitlyn Jenner, cuando era conocida como el atleta olímpico Bruce antes de hacer público su cambio de género.

Pero el programa elevó la fama de Jenner y sus hijas de ambos matrimonios a niveles nunca vistos en la farándula internacional, aupadas por el auge de las redes sociales.
