Las Kardashians anuncian el final de su 'reality show'

El programa televisivo 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' pondrá fin a su andadura a comienzos de 2021, cuando se estrenen los últimos episodios tras más de 14 años en emisión y 20 temporadas de éxito ininterrumpido.
"Después de lo que serán 14 años, 20 temporadas, cientos de episodios y varios programas derivados, hemos decidido como familia poner fin a este viaje tan especial", anunció la familia Kardashian-Jenner en un comunicado conjunto.
El escrito contiene las firmas de Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner y Scott Disick.
"Estamos más que agradecidos con todos ustedes, que nos han observado durante todos estos años, a través de los buenos tiempos, los malos tiempos, la felicidad, las lágrimas y las muchas relaciones e hijos que hemos tenido", aseguraron.
Por su parte, Kim Kardashian calificó la decisión de "difícil" en su perfil de Instagram y avanzó a sus más de 180 millones de seguidores que la última entrega del "reality show" se lanzará a principios de 2021.
"Este programa nos hizo quienes somos y estaré siempre en deuda con todos los que jugaron un papel en la configuración de nuestras carreras y cambiaron nuestras vidas para siempre", afirmó.
To our amazing fans - It is with heavy hearts that we've made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we've met along the way. Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who've spent countless hours documenting our lives. Our last season will air early next year in 2021. Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn't be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever. With Love and Gratitude, Kim