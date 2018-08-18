Servicios
18 de agosto de 2018
18.08.2018
Muerte de Kofi Annan

Sánchez destaca su legado por los derechos humanos

"Hoy perdemos a un gran humanista", ha escrito el líder del Ejecutivo en su cuenta de Twitter

18.08.2018 | 12:44
Pedro Sánchez, con el Rey en Barcelona.
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha lamentado la pérdida del ex secretario general de la ONU y Nobel de la Paz Kofi Annan, y ha destacado el legado que deja para "seguir trabajando a favor de la paz, la seguridad y la defensa de los derechos humanos".



Hoy perdemos a un gran humanista", ha escrito el líder del Ejecutivo en su cuenta de Twitter, en la que ha subrayado el legado del que fuera máximo mandatario de la ONU.

El diplomático ghanés enfermó cuando regresaba de Sudáfrica tras acudir a la conmemoración del aniversario del nacimiento del líder sudafricano Nelson Mandela. Annan fue hospitalizado en Ginebra y luego trasladado en avión a un centro médico de la capital, Berna, donde ha fallecido a los 80 años.

Una inspiración para todos

El secretario general de la ONU, Antonio Guterres, lamentó profundamente la muerte de Kofi Annan, del que dijo que su legado será siempre una inspiración para todos.

"En estos tiempos turbulentos, Annan nunca dejó de trabajar para mantener vivos los valores de la Carta de Naciones Unidas. Si legado será siempre una inspiración para todos", afirmó Guterres en un comunicado.

El líder portugués añadió que Annan "fue un referente y un guía" y que "en muchos sentidos, él era las Naciones Unidas".

Guterres recordó que el difunto, oriundo de Ghana, hizo toda su carrera profesional en la ONU y llegó a los más altos cargos hasta liderarla, desde donde consiguió modernizar la organización "con dignidad y determinación".

"Como muchos, estoy orgulloso de llamar a Kofi Annan un buen amigo y un mentor. Estoy muy honrado de que me seleccionara para ser alto comisionado de Naciones Unidas para los Refugiados", sostuvo Guterres.

"Fue una persona a la que siempre podía pedir consejo, y sé que no era el único. Ofreció a todo el mundo un espacio de diálogo, un lugar donde los problemas pudieran resolverse y donde se buscase un camino hacia un mundo mejor", subrayó.

Guterres concluyó dando su condolencias a la esposa de Annan, Nane, y a su familia, "y a todos los que lamentan la pérdida de este orgulloso hijo de África, que se convirtió en un campeón de la paz para toda la humanidad".

Un ejemplo

El alto comisionado de Naciones Unidas para los Refugiados (ACNUR), Filippo Grandi, dijo sentir "gran tristeza" por la muerte del ex secretario general de la ONU Kofi Annan, a quien calificó de "ejemplo".

"Kofi Annan era un líder internacional, un sabio mentor, un gran asesor, un buen amigo, un ejemplo", afirmó Grandi en su cuenta de la red social twitter.


"En ACNUR y millones de personas en el mundo, lo añoraremos mucho", concluye Grandi.

Un mundo mejor

La primera ministra del Reino Unido, Theresa May, lamentó la muerte del ghanés Kofi Annan y aseguró que "contribuyó a hacer del mundo un lugar mejor".

"Muy triste por la muerte de Kofi Annan. Se va un gran líder y un reformador de las Naciones Unidas, alguien que contribuyó de manera notoria a hacer del mundo un lugar mejor. Mis pensamientos y condolencias están con su familia en estos momentos", expresó May a través de un mensaje en su cuenta personal de Twitter.

