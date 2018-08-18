Sánchez destaca su legado por los derechos humanos

Hoy perdemos a un gran humanista. Nos deja Kofi Annan, ex secretario general de la #ONU y Nobel de la Paz, pero nos queda su legado para seguir trabajando a favor de la paz, la seguridad y por reforzar la defensa de los #DerechosHumanos. pic.twitter.com/3Dt96wRznf— Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) 18 de agosto de 2018
Learning with deep sadness of the passing of #KofiAnnan: international leader, wise mentor, valuable adviser, good friend, role model. We at UNHCR - and millions of others around the world - will miss him very much. pic.twitter.com/NUcpu6amOP— Filippo Grandi (@RefugeesChief) 18 de agosto de 2018
Sad to hear of the death of Kofi Annan. A great leader and reformer of the UN, he made a huge contribution to making the world he has left a better place than the one he was born into. My thoughts and condolences are with his family. pic.twitter.com/P0SWagShJM— Theresa May (@theresa_may) 18 de agosto de 2018
