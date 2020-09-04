Imágenes de la semana

El candidato demócrata a la presidencia de Estados Unidos, Joe Biden, en un discurso en Wilmington, Delaware. Reuters

Un manifestante patestino, en una de las protestas contra el estado judío. Reuters

El pelotón del Tour de Francia, a su paso por la localidad de Lavaur. Reuters

La actriz Lotte Verbeek posa con unas estatuas en un playa en el marco del Festival de Venecia. Reuters

Activistas, durante una protesta contra el cambio climático celebrada en Londres. Reuters

El sol se alza sobre el Charles Bridge de Praga, en la República Checa. Reuters

El artista alemán Julius von Bismarck posa junto a una de sus obras que componen la exposición 'Fire with Fire', en Bonn. Reuters

Un pescador hace inventario de sus capturas ante la atenta mirada de un gato. En Palestina. Reuters

El Air Force One se prepara para despegar rumbo a Washington desde Carolina del Norte. Reuters

El artista extremo David Blaine 'vuela' gracias a un grupo de globos en Arizona (EEUU). Reuters

French President Emmanuel Macron and Iraq's President Barham Salihat greet each other with an elbow bump as they attend a news conference in Baghdad, Iraq September 2, 2020. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Pope Francis and a faithful hold a Lebanese flag as they pray for the country, following an explosion in Beirut, during the first weekly general audience to readmit the public since the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in the San Damaso courtyard, at the Vatican, September 2, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Sep 1, 2020; Flushing Meadows, New York, USA; Serena Williams of the United States hits the ball against Kristie Ahn of the United States on day two of the 2020 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A demonstrator holds signs as she participates in a meditation walk in support of Black Lives Matter organized by the Portland Buddhist Peace Fellowship near the Justice Center in Portland, Oregon, U.S., September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY