Las imágenes de la semana

The gun believed to be used by painter Vincent Van Gogh (1853-1890) to shoot himself on July 27, 1890, in Auvers-sur-Oise is presented by Drouot auction house in Paris, France, June 14, 2019. The Lefaucheux pinfire revolver was found by a peasant around 1960 in the field where the artist was fatally wounded and it will be put on auction June 19. REUTERS/Charles Platiau TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Two occupants of stranded van are lifted unhurt by a crane during heavy rain in this picture released June 12, 2019 by the Graubuenden Police in Spluegen, Switzerland. Picture taken June 12, 2019. Graubuenden Police/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A woman poses for a picture next to a caterpillar-tracked Bentley Continental GT, which was modified by Russian car engineering enthusiasts, during a demonstration in St. Petersburg, Russia June 7, 2019. Picture taken June 7, 2019. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Lost golf balls are pictured on the floor of the Pacific Ocean in Stillwater Cove near Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, U.S. in this undated handout photo. Alex Weber/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE. THIS PICTURE WAS PROCESSED BY REUTERS TO ENHANCE QUALITY. AN UNPROCESSED VERSION HAS BEEN PROVIDED SEPARATELY. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A fisherman swims to shore after his boat capsized due to high waves ahead of the expected landfall of Cyclone Vayu at Veraval, India, June 12, 2019. REUTERS/Amit Dave TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle as he takes part in the weekly general audience at the Vatican, June 12, 2019. REUTERS/Remo Casilli TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Un manifestante lanza un bote de gas lacrimógeno durante una manifestación en Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Fans en una fiesta de espuma fuera del estadio antes del partido Nizhny Novgorod de Rusia antes del partido entre Rusia y Chipre. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Un modelo presenta una creación durante la pasarela de la Universidad de Westminster en la London Fashion Week Men's en Londres. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Un tigre tumbado en un charco de agua dentro de una jaula en un zoológico de Pakistán. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza