Resultado y clasificación del Gran Premio de Las Américas de MotoGP

FREE: @marcmarquez93 crashes... the King of COTA is out! ??



The Repsol Honda rider crashed out of a 3.5 second lead at the Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas ??#AmericasGP ???? | ???https://t.co/VwaOI1OkM3 pic.twitter.com/z9Vdn5eNz3 — MotoGP™ ???? (@MotoGP) 14 de abril de 2019

One of the coolest trophies of the season! ??



We think @Rins42 will treasure this one for quite some time! ??#AmericasGP ???? pic.twitter.com/wQEljnrpxd — MotoGP™ ???? (@MotoGP) 14 de abril de 2019

El español(Suzuki GSX RR) se llevó la victoria en elque se disputó hoy, domingo, en el circuito próximo a la ciudad de Austin, por delante del italiano Valentino Rossi (Yamaha YZR M 1), decepcionado por no poder vencer, como tambiénRepsol Honda RC 213 V) quecuando era líder en solitario de la carrera.El nuevo líder del campeonato del mundo es el italiano(Ducati Desmosedici GP19), que fue cuarto, con 54 puntos, por delante deen tanto que Márquez, que llegó en cabeza de la tabla a un circuito que para él era talismán, se marcha en la cuarta posición.Aunque tantocomo Cal Crutchlow lo intentaron al llegar al final de la subida de la recta de meta Marc Márquez era ya el líder de la carrera y, por detrás, Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Desmosedici GP19) salía bien y de la decimotercera plaza se situaba octavo en el primer parcial, mientras que en lado contrario estaba Pol Espargaró (KTM RC 16), que de la quinta pasaba a la séptima posición en ese lapso de terreno.Márquez comandó la carrera en el primer giro, perseguido por(Ducati Desmosedici GP19) y Alex Rins (Suzuki GSX RR), con Jorge Lorenzo (Repsol Honda RC 213 V) decimotercero, por delante de Joan Mir (Suzuki GSX RR) y Aleix Espargaró (Aprilia RS-GP), mientras que la última plaza era para Tito Rabat (Ducati Desmosedici GP18).En la segunda vuelta la carrera perdió a su primer protagonista,, cuando era decimoquinto.En ese mismo giro el piloto de Repsol Honda marcó su primera vuelta rápida (2:04.529) y ya contaba con seis décimas de ventaja sobre su inmediato perseguidor, Rossi, con Crutchlow pegado a su rebufo.Tercer giro ymientras que Maverick Viñales (Yamaha YZR M 1) y Joan Mir (Suzuki GSX RR) eran penalizados por el Panel de Comisario por adelantarse a la salida, con lo que debían protagonizar un paso por la calle de talleres que les alejaría irremisiblemente de cualquier posibilidad de conseguir un buen resultado.Cuarto giro y otra vuelta rápida de Márquez (2:04.277), que poco a pocoApenas habían transcurrido cuatro vueltas y prácticamente se podría decir que la carrera estaba sentenciada con rotundidad, nuevamente, en favor del líder del mundial y vigente titular de la categoría.Con el piloto de Repsol Honda sólido en la primera posición, el ritmo impuesto se empezó a cobrar sus primeras víctimas, Cal Crutchlow,y se fue al suelo en la quinta vuelta, la misma en la que Mir cumplió con su penalización y una vuelta más tarde cumplió también Viñales. Ambos se habían adelantado claramente al momento de apagarse el semáforo rojo.Pero esta vez la suerte abandonó a Marc Márquez, quien en la novena vuelta entró colado en la curva doce, con casi cuatro segundos de ventaja sobre Rossi, ysu Repsol Honda.y a la séptima en Austin, para tener que regresar andando a su taller, en donde las caras fueron todo un poema, mientras con su error dejó el camino expedito a un Valentino Rossi que se había quedado sólo, pero al que por detrás se le acercaba peligrosamente el español Alex Rins (Suzuki GSX RR).(Repsol Honda RC 213 V), que era duodécimo, también dijo adiós en el mismo punto que Márquez, si bien en su caso fue por el mismo fallo técnico de los entrenamientos, se le salió la cadena de la moto, como ya le sucediese a Marc Márquez en Argentina.En cabeza, Valentino Rossi no pudo evitar que Alex Rinspara el final de la prueba, programada a veinte giros, y entre ellos se entabló un bonito duelo de estrategia para dirimir al vencedor, que en el caso de Rossi sería su primera victoria desde Assen en 2017 y para Rins la primera con Suzuki en MotoGP.En la vuelta quince el equipo Suzuki avisó en su ordenador de a bordo a Rins para que emplease ennúmero 3 de su moto, seguramente para conseguir algo más de rendimiento en su Suzuki en las últimas vueltas de carrera y con la moto de Rossi puesta en su punto de mira como objetivo a batir.En el segundo parcial de la decimoséptima vuelta Rins superó por primera vez a Rossi, que intentó recuperar la posición en uno de los ángulos del trazado, pero se coló y el español de Suzuki mantuvo la línea a la perfección para recuperar la primera plaza.Desde ahí hasta el finalpero fueron más sólidas las del español, que acabó dando a Suzuki una nueva victoria desde la última que consiguiese en 2016 con el también español Maverick Viñales en el circuito inglés de Silverstone.Pol Espagaró (KTM RC 16) fue octavo, conundécimo, Tito Rabat decimoquinto, que sumó su primer punto en el mundial, y Joan Mir, decimoséptimo.