Servicios
09 de septiembre de 2018
09.09.2018
Suscríbete

Servicios de utilidad
Palma
31 / 21º
Maó
29 / 21º
Eivissa
29 / 21º

MOTOCICLISMO. MotoGP

Dalla Porta gana en Misano y Jorge Martín es el nuevo líder

El piloto español, que había logrado la 'pole', terminó segundo en el Gran Premio de San Marino

09.09.2018 | 11:48
Jorge Martín, nuevo líder de Moto3.
El italiano Lorenzo Dalla Porta (Honda) obtuvo su primera victoria en el mundial de motociclismo al imponerse, por apenas 58 milésimas de segundo, en el Gran Premio de San Marino de Moto3 en el circuito "Marco Simoncelli" de la localidad italiana de Misano Adriático.

Jorge Martín, que logró una más que trabajada segunda plaza y vio como el hasta ahora líder del mundial, el italiano Marco Bezzecchi (KTM) se iba por los suelos a poco más de una vuelta para el final, recupera la primera posición en la clasificación provisional del mundial.

Al apagarse el semáforo, el argentino Gabriel Rodrigo (KTM) sorprendió al líder de entrenamientos, Jorge Martín (Honda), quien enfiló la primera curva en la segunda posición, aunque su propio compañero de equipo, el italiano Fabio di Giannantonio ya le había ganado la posición.

En la siguiente curva Di Giannantonio se puso por delante de él, mientras el líder del mundial, el italiano Marco Bezzecchi (KTM) pasó de la sexta a la tercera plaza antes de concluir el primer giro de carrera.

Di Giannantonio concluyó líder la vuelta inicial, perseguido por Rodrigo, Bezzecchi y Martín, con Jaume Masiá (KTM) en la sexta plaza, en tanto que Alonso López (Estrella Galicia 0'0 Honda), que recuperó desde el final de la formación de salida hasta la vigésimo tercera plaza, se fue por los suelos en la curva seis sin posibilidad de continuar.

Como tampoco la tuvieron muchos de quienes se vieron involucrados en una multitudinaria en la que se vieron involucrados en la entrada a la recta de meta, en donde Jaume Masiá (KTM) se va por los suelos y quienes vienen por detrás, Arón Canet (Estrella Galicia 0'0 Honda), Enea Bastianini (Honda), Niccolo Bulega (KTM) y Ayumu Sasaki (Honda), no pueden evitarlo y acaban todos ellos por los suelos.





Sasaki y Canet fueron los peor parados en el percance, pues tuvieron que ser trasladados a la clínica del circuito, en el caso del español con molestias en brazos y piernas tras ser embestido por varias motos que rodaban tras él, como también tuvo que pasar por el centro asistencial Alonso López.

Con este nuevo percance el español Arón Canet prácticamente dice adiós a cualquier posibilidad de luchar por el título mundial, como también el italiano Bastianini, que marchaban en la cuarta y quinta plaza del campeonato, respectivamente.

Por delante Bezzecchi ya era líder de la carrera pero seguido muy de cerca por Dalla Porta, Rodrigo y Martín que literalmente rodaron pegados tras el rebufo del italiano, en tanto que a Fabio di Giannantonio, por entonces, parecía costarle un poco seguir el ritmo de sus rivales.

Bezzecchi tiró con fuerza para intentar romper la carrera pero no logró, ni de lejos, conseguir su objetivo, más aún, en la octava vuelta le superó su compatriota Lorenzo Dalla Porta que asumió el rol de líder mientras en cola de ese grupo Di Giannantonio parecía una goma alejándose y acercándose en función del tramo del trazado en el que se encontrasen en cada momento.




Ya en un segundo grupo, formado por cuatro pilotos, además del español Albert Arenas (KTM) se encontraban el checo Jakub Kornfeil, el surafricano Darryn Binder (KTM) y el italiano Denni Foggia (KTM), con Marcos Ramírez (KTM) comandando un tercer grupo mucho más numeroso.

Los pilotos italianos contaron con un "extra" de motivación para su segunda carrera "en casa", lo que les hizo marcar casi en todo momento las referencias al resto de rivales del grupo de cabeza, con Bezzecchi y Dalla Porta casi en todo momento como líderes, seguidos por Di Giannantonio y Rodrigo y con Martín en una quinta plaza que parecía ser de espectador "de lujo" que espera su oportunidad para dar la sorpresa.

A ocho vueltas del final, Jorge Martín protagonizó su primer ataque dentro del grupo y en apenas dos curvas superó a todos sus rivales, aunque todos ellos respondieron a la perfección a esa primera intentona del madrileño, que perseveró en sus intenciones y dos vueltas más tarde volvía a intentarlo una vez más sin éxito y con su rival más directo, Marco Bezzecchi, mandando casi siempre al frente de la prueba, en la que ninguno de ellos hizo concesiones.

A poco más de una vuelta para el final se produjo la gran sorpresa de la carrera de Moto3, al rodar por los suelos en la curva quince el líder de la carrera y el líder del mundial, el italiano Marco Bezzecchi, quien ya había recibido dos avisos por exceder los límites del trazado.

Martín pudo evitar la caída de Bezzecchi pero no que le superaran tanto Dalla Porta como Di Giannantonio, por lo que le tocó intentar recuperar posiciones para sumar el máximo número de puntos y así fue como llegó a la última curva por dentro para emparejarse a Fabio di Giannantonio, al que superó sobre la misma línea de meta para quedarse a escasamente 58 milésimas de segundo del vencedor, Lorenzo Dalla Porta, que de esta manera inauguró su "casillero" de victorias en el campeonato del mundo.

Albert Arenas, casi durante toda la carrera en el segundo grupo, quedó sexto, con Vicente Pérez (KTM), decimocuarto, y Marcos Ramírez (KTM), en la decimosexta posición.
Compartir en Twitter
Compartir en Facebook

Más información

Próxima carrera

9 de Septiembre

GP de San Marino

Circuito de Misano

En directo

Horarios:

Moto GP
16:00
Moto 2
14:20
Moto 3
13:00
 

noticias de Diario de MallorcaMapa web
Mallorca
Clasificados
Especiales
diariodemallorca.es
Publicidad
Otras webs del Grupo Prensa Ibérica Media
Otras webs del Grupo Prensa Ibérica Media
© Editora Balear, S.A. Todos los derechos reservados.
Aviso Legal | Política de Privacidad | Política de Cookies