Servicios
09 de septiembre de 2018
09.09.2018
Suscríbete

Servicios de utilidad
Palma
31 / 21º
Maó
29 / 21º
Eivissa
29 / 21º
EN DIRECTO
Vuelta a España, decimoquinta etapa: Ribera de Arriba- Lagos de Covadonga (178 km)

MOTOCICLISMO. MotoGP

Bagnaia logra en Misano su sexta victoria del año

El italiano se impuso en el GP de San Marino por delante de Miguel Oliveira y Marcel Schrotter

09.09.2018 | 13:11
Bagnaia se impone en el GP de San Marino de Moto2.
El italiano Francesco Bagnaia (Kalex) consiguió un triunfo incuestionable, el sexto del año, al imponerse en el Gran Premio de San Marino de Moto2 que se disputó en el circuito "Marco Simoncelli" de Misano Adriático y que le consolida al frente de la clasificación provisional del mundial merced a la tercera posición del portugués Miguel Oliveira (KTM).

Bagnaia no se dejó sorprender en el momento de la salida a pesar de los intentos del alemán Marcel Schrotter (Kalex), como tampoco el portugués Miguel Oliveira (KTM), segundo en la clasificación provisional del mundial, quien ya en el primer parcial había recuperado tres posiciones para pasar de la octava plaza de la formación de salida a la quinta en carrera.

La carrera pronto perdió a uno de sus protagonistas, el español Alex Marquez (Estrella Galicia 0'0 Kalex), tercero en la clasificación provisional del mundial, quien se fue por los suelos junto a su compatriota Augusto Fernández (Kalex) al ser embestido por éste en la curva catorce, aunque ambos pudieron regresar a la competición en las últimas posiciones.





Bagnaia marcó una primera vuelta rápida en el segundo giro, perseguido por su compatriota Mattia Pasini (Kalex), uno de los pilotos con los que está negociando el equipo Ángel Nieto para la próxima temporada, Marcel Schrotter, Miguel Oliveira y con Joan Mir (Estrella Galicia 0'0 Kalex) en la quinta posición.

La pareja italiana Bagnaia/Pasini logró unos metros de ventaja respecto al resto de perseguidores en apenas tres vueltas, aunque todavía con demasiada carrera por delante, pues la prueba intermedia del mundial de motociclismo estaba programada a 25 giros.

El piloto italiano mantuvo un fuerte ritmo tal y como ya había evidenciado durante los entrenamientos y poco a poco se fue marchando de todos sus rivales, incluido Mattia Pasini, quien más le aguantó, para consolidar su liderato en la clasificación provisional del mundial y también la sexta victoria de la temporada.

Tras un incontestable "Pecco" Bagnaia, Pasini intentó consolidarse en la segunda posición, mientras que por la tercera pelearon durante casi toda la carrera el portugués Oliveira y el alemán Marcel Schrotter que, con el paso de las vueltas, se "arrimaron" al transalpino.

Jorge Navarro y Joan Mir comandaron un sexteto de pilotos en el que también estaban el surafricano Brad Binder (KTM), el francés Fabio Quartararo (Speed Up), el italiano Lorenzo Baldasarri (Kalex) y el también español Xavier Vierge (Kalex).

Uno de los ídolos locales, Luca Marini, hermano por parte de madre de Valentino Rossi, no tuvo el santo de cara ya que en la décima vuelta se tuvo que retirar con una notable humareda blanca saliendo de su moto, que denotaba la rotura del motor.

Oliveira y Schrotter consiguieron "engancharse" a la rueda de Pasini, en tanto que Navarro y Mir lograron despegarse del resto del grupo en el que marchaban para intentar dar caza a los pilotos que les antecedían, si bien su ritmo no era tan bueno como el del alemán y el portugués, que le dio el primer "hachazo" a Pasini al final de la decimosexta vuelta.

Tras ellos Jorge Navarro no tuvo demasiada fortuna al exceder los límites del trazado en varias ocasiones y ser penalizado con la pérdida de una posición, lo que le obligó a perder más de tres segundos para ser alcanzado por el trío formado por Lorenzo Baldasarri, Brad Binder y Fabio Quartararo.

La marcha triunfal de Pecco Bagnaia transcurrió sin problemas hasta la bajada de la bandera de cuadros, en la que tras él entraron Oliveira y Schrotter, quienes dieron buena cuenta de Pasini, lo mismo que el español Joan Mir, que superó al italiano a poco más de tres vueltas para el final de la prueba, aunque fue penalizado con la pérdida de una posición por exceder los límites del circuito.




La nota negativa de la prueba de Moto2 la protagonizó el italiano Romano Fenati (Kalex), quien fue descalificado de inmediato de la carrera con bandera negra por su acción antideportiva a su compatriota Stefano Manzi, a quien en plena recta de meta le accionó el freno delantero de su moto para intentar frenarlo.

Las vueltas finales fueron un paseo de Bagnaia, con Oliveira defendiendo la segunda plaza de los ataques de Schrotter, Mattia Pasini cuarto y Joan Mir, al final, quinto.

Jorge Navarro acabó en la novena plaza, por delante de Xavier Vierge (Kalex) -décimo-, y Alex Márquez (Estrella Galicia 0'0 Kalex) e Iker Lecuona (KTM) fuera de los puntos, en la decimoctava y siguiente posición, mientras que Augusto Fernández se acabó retirando de la prueba en los minutos finales
Compartir en Twitter
Compartir en Facebook

Más información

Próxima carrera

9 de Septiembre

GP de San Marino

Circuito de Misano

En directo

Horarios:

Moto GP
16:00
Moto 2
14:20
Moto 3
13:00
 

noticias de Diario de MallorcaMapa web
Mallorca
Clasificados
Especiales
diariodemallorca.es
Publicidad
Otras webs del Grupo Prensa Ibérica Media
Otras webs del Grupo Prensa Ibérica Media
© Editora Balear, S.A. Todos los derechos reservados.
Aviso Legal | Política de Privacidad | Política de Cookies