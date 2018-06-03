Resultado y clasificación del Gran Premio de Italia de MotoGP

DRINK IT IN! ??????#ItalianGP pic.twitter.com/dvje344K3E— MotoGP™?????? (@MotoGP) 3 de junio de 2018
.@marcmarquez93 intentó levantar la moto pero fue imposible. A pesar de la caída el piloto de Cervera sigue en carrera. #ITAmovistarMotoGP pic.twitter.com/4MJJUJCHGZ— MotoGP en Movistar+ (@movistar_motogp) 3 de junio de 2018
Meanwhile the fight for third is well and truly ON!!! ??#ItalianGP pic.twitter.com/2UquuZ7aAH— MotoGP™?????? (@MotoGP) 3 de junio de 2018
It wasn't a win but home hero @ValeYellow46 is PUMPED to take the podium at the #ItalianGP pic.twitter.com/Yr4bpbmPgv— MotoGP™?????? (@MotoGP) 3 de junio de 2018
Calendario MotoGP 2018
|18-03
|Qatar
|Losail
|08-04
|Argentina
|Termas Río Hondo
|22-04
|Austin
|Las Américas
|06-05
|España
|Jerez
|20-05
|Francia
|Le Mans
|03-06
|Italia
|Mugello
|17-06
|Catalunya
|Montmeló
|01-07
|Holanda
|Assen
|15-07
|Alemania
|Sachsenring
|05-08
|República Checa
|Brno
|12-08
|Austria
|Red Bull Ring
|26-08
|Gran Bretaña
|Silverstone
|09-09
|San Marino
|Misano
|23-09
|Aragón
|Motorland
|07-10
|Tailandia
|Chang
|21-10
|Japón
|Motegi
|28-10
|Australia
|Philip Island
|04-11
|Malasia
|Sepang
|18-11
|Valencia
|Cheste
17 de junio
Horarios: