03 de junio de 2018
03.06.2018
MOTOCICLISMO. GP de Italia

El portugués Miguel de Oliveira frena a Baldasarri y logra en Mugello su primer triunfo del año en Moto2

El español Joan Mir terminó tercero - Francesco Bagnaia, cuarto, conserva el liderato del Mundial

03.06.2018 | 15:32
Oliveira pilota su moto en el circuito de Mugello.
El portugués Miguel Oliveira (KTM) frenó las aspiraciones del "local" Lorenzo Baldasarri (Kalex) y se adjudicó la victoria en el Gran Premio de Italia de Moto2 que se disputó en el circuito de Mugello y en el que el español Joan Mir (Estrella Galicia 0'0 Kalex) fue tercero.

El italiano Francesco Bagnaia (Kalex), que acabó la carrera en cuarta posición, continúa líder de la clasificación del mundial con 111 puntos, trece más que Miguel Oliveira.

El alemán Marcel Schrotter (Kalex) salió como un auténtico misil para sorprender al autor del mejor tiempo de entrenamientos, el italiano Mattia Pasini (Kalex), pero en la segunda curva su exceso de fogosidad le hizo pagar con una caída el error para dejarle el liderato al español Alex Márquez (Estrella Galicia 0'0 Kalex), por delante de los italianos Francesco Bagnaia (Kalex) y Romano Fenati (Kalex), con el portugués Miguel Oliveira (KTM), cuarto.




Pasini, que salía desde la primera plaza completó el primer giro en la quinta posición, sin asumir excesivos riesgos, lo que sí hizo Miguel Oliveira, quien desde la undécima posición, cuarta línea de la formación de salida ascendió hasta la tercera en apenas un giro.

Márquez apenas duró como líder de la carrera una vuelta pues en el segundo giro Miguel Oliveira ya era líder, perseguido por Bagnaia, Márquez, Pasini y Fenati, con el vigente campeón del mundo, el español Joan Mir (Estrella Galicia 0'0 Kalex), en la sexta posición y Xavier Vierge (Kalex), que tuvo muchos problemas con el sistema eléctrico de su moto que aparentemente solucionaron los ingenieros de su equipo, noveno.

Oliveira tiró al frente de la prueba para intentar escaparse de todos sus rivales y lograr así la primera victoria de la temporada en solitario, pero se pegó a su estela como una lapa el líder del mundial, Francesco Bagnaia, con el líder de entrenamientos Mattia Pasini unos metros más atrás y Alex Márquez intentando no perder contacto con todos ellos.

En apenas tres vueltas el grupo de cabeza se cortó y al frente de la prueba, liderada por Oliveira, se quedó un grupo de pilotos en el que salvo el portugués, todos eran españoles e italianos, "Pecco" Bagnaia, Mattia Pasini, Romano Fenati y Lorenzo Baldasarri (Kalex), Alex Márquez y Joan Mir.

Pasini intentó superar por rebufo a Oliveira en el quinto giro, pero apenas estuvo unos metros delante de él y ninguno de los siente integrantes del grupo daba concesiones a sus rivales, en tanto que por detrás el fuerte ritmo de carrera propició errores en forma de caída como las del español Jorge Navarro (Kalex) o los británicos Sam Lowes (KTM) y Danny Kent (Speed Up).

A partir de esa quinta vuelta, Mattia Pasini se puso al frente e intentó cambiar el ritmo para dejar atrás a todos sus rivales, entre los que uno, el italiano Romano Fenati, no tardó demasiado quedar fuera con problemas físicos en su brazo derecho que le impedían frenar apropiadamente, mientras Bagnaia y Oliveira intentaban evitar la fuga de su rival y Joan Mir superaba a su compañero de equipo, Alex Márquez, que parecía no poder aguantar el ritmo impuesto.

Si primero fue Álex Márquez quien cedió ante el empuje de sus rivales, poco después le pasó lo mismo a Joan Mir, lo que dejó en cabeza a un cuarteto comandado por Pasini y en el que también estaban Bagnaia, Oliveira y Baldasarri.

Pasini se va por los suelos


Pero cuando Pasini parecía que estaba consolidando su liderato sobre el portugués Oliveira, se produjo el error, al caer en la curva uno, San Donato y así dejó al portugués en cabeza de carrera, mientras él intentó regresar a la carrera pero sólo para poder llegar sobre la moto hasta su taller.





Oliveira y Baldasarri se habían quedado solos en cabeza, con Bagnaia a casi un segundo y medio, tercero, y Joan Mir, que vio su oportunidad de intentar subir nuevamente al podio, como ya hizo en el pasado Gran premio de Francia a menos de nueve décimas del italiano, al que se fue acercando poco a poco.

Por detrás, Héctor Barberá (Kalex) acabó por los suelos en la decimosexta vuelta al intentar superar al japonés Tetsuta Nagashima (Kalex), al que se llevó por delante, sin que ninguno de los dos pudiese continuar y que provocó la investigación de Dirección de Carrera para la imposición de algún tipo de sanción.

En cabeza, Oliveira y Baldasarri no cedieron un milímetro al rival se pasaron en numerosas ocasiones, lo que propició que por detrás se acercasen tanto Bagnaia como Mir y Márquez.

A dos vueltas del final Lorenzo Baldasarri se puso líder de la carrera pero Oliveira buscó cualquier hueco para intentar superarlo con Bagnaia y Mir como espectadores de lujo esperando su oportunidad, que llegó en la última vuelta para Mir, al superar a Bagnaia, mientras el portugués hacía lo mismo con el italiano.

Oliveira supo cerrar todos los huecos en el último giro para ganar por algo menos de dos décimas de segundo a Lorenzo Baldasarri y con Joan Mir tercero.




Alex Márquez ocupó la quinta posición, con Xavier Vierge (Kalex), noveno, Iker Lecuona (KTM), en la decimotercera plaza y ya fuera de los puntos Isaac Viñales (Kalex), decimosexto, y Héctor Garzó (Mistral 610) vigésimo.
Próxima carrera

3 de junio

GP de Italia

Circuito de Mugello

En directo

Horarios:

Moto GP
14:00
Moto 2
12:20
Moto 3
11:00
 

