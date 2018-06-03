Servicios
03 de junio de 2018
03.06.2018
Servicios de utilidad

Palma
23 / 17º
Maó
23 / 16º
Eivissa
24 / 17º

MOTOCICLISMO. MotoGP

Jorge Lorenzo logra en Mugello su primer triunfo con Ducati

El piloto mallorquín se impuso por delante de los italianos Andrea Dovizioso y Valentino Rossi, quien tenía la 'pole' - Marc Márquez, que se fue por los suelos, logró terminar la carrera en la decimosexta posición

03.06.2018 | 15:25
Ver Galería
El GP de Italia, en imágenes.
El español Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati Desmosedici GP18) reivindicó su condición de campeón a pesar de las críticas surgidas sobre su rendimiento, al conseguir una contundente victoria en el Gran Premio de Italia de MotoGP que se disputó hoy, domingo, en el circuito de Mugello.

Lorenzo, muy criticado y puesto en tela de juicio por los propios responsables de Ducati, ha conseguido ganar su primera carrera del mundial con Ducati en su vigésimo cuarto gran premio, algo que Valentino Rossi no consiguió nunca y Andrea Dovizioso, subcampeón del mundo del pasado año, lo hizo en su setenta gran premio.

El piloto de Ducati hizo una de sus carreras, aquellas que le permiten, por el ritmo que tiene, dominar la misma desde la primera hasta la última vuelta y el de Palma de Mallorca no falló y con un paso por vuelta constante en un minuto y 48 segundos se distanció de todos sus rivales para ganar con más de seis segundos de ventaja.

Junto a Jorge Lorenzo en el podio de Mugello, en donde el español ha sumado su sexta victoria en MotoGP, estuvieron los italianos Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Desmosedici GP18) y Valentino Rossi (Yamaha YZR M 1).





Jorge Lorenzo no defraudó a ninguno de sus seguidores y como auténtico especialista que es en las salidas consiguió ponerse al frente de la prueba por delante de Valentino Rossi, el autor del mejor tiempo de entrenamientos, mientras que el líder del Mundial, Marc Márquez (Repsol Honda RC 213 V), salió con fuerza y al llegar a final de recta se coló un poco e intentó recuperar la plaza tras tocarse con el italiano Danilo Petrucci (Ducati Desmosedici GP18).

Su compañero de equipo, Dani Pedrosa (Repsol Honda RC 213 V), que protagonizó el peor de sus resultados desde que llegó a la categoría de MotoGP en 2006 se fue al suelo sin completar el primer giro, como también el japonés Takaaki Nakagami (Honda RC 213 V) y poco después también el británico Scott Redding (Aprilia RS-GP), el australiano Jack Miller (Ducati Desmosedici GP17), el suizo Thomas Luthi (Honda RC 213 V) y el checo Karel Abraham (Ducati Desmosedici GP16).

Quien no hizo una buena salida fue Maverick Viñales (Yamaha YZR M 1), quien a pesar de salir en la primera línea completó el giro inicial undécimo y apenas ganó una plaza en la siguiente vuelta.

En cabeza de carrera Jorge Lorenzo trató de imponer su ritmo, perseguido por Rossi, Márquez, Andrea Iannone (Suzuki GSX RR), Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Desmosedici GP18) y Alex Rins (Suzuki GSX RR), todos ellos rodando a ritmo de vuelta rápida.

Márquez se va al suelo


En el tercer giro Marc Márquez superó a Valentino Rossi a final de recta y trató de ponerse tras el rebufo de la Ducati de Lorenzo, quien por entonces había conseguido algunos metros de ventaja, con Danilo Petrucci cerrando el grupo de siete pilotos que se había quedado al frente de la prueba rodando en vuelta rápida.

Pero en la quinta vuelta se produjo una de las noticias relevantes de la carrera al rodar por los suelos en la curva diez Marc Márquez, cuando era segundo, y aunque intentó sin éxito evitar la caída, pudo regresar a la carrera en decimoctava posición, último, desde donde intentó remontar para "cazar" al menos algún punto para su cuenta particular.




Jorge Lorenzo se mantuvo firme al frente de la carrera, mientras que Valentino Rossi no pudo aguantar los ataques de Andrea Dovizioso -quien estableció un nuevo récord de velocidad máxima en 356,5 km/h.-, que le superó en la séptima vuelta, como también poco después Andrea Iannone, quien aprovechó que el campeón italiano se fue un poco largo a final de recta, con Danilo Petrucci y Alex Rins ahora tras el rebufo de Rossi.

Poco a poco y tal y como le gusta planificar las estrategias de carrera a Jorge Lorenzo, se pudo ver como el triple campeón mundial de MotoGP estaba consolidando su ventaja en solitario, con más de un segundo de diferencia sobre Dovizioso, en tanto que Rossi se las tenía con Danilo Petrucci y Andrea Iannone de manera constante y eso permitió a Alex Rins llegar hasta ellos para pelear por la última plaza del podio.

Pasado el ecuador de la carrera Marc Márquez apenas había superado al belga Xavier Simeon y se encontraba a 30 segundos de la cabeza de carrera, con el italiano Franco Morbidelli (Honda RC 213 V) como el siguiente rival a alcanzar.

Jorge Lorenzo se mantuvo firme al frente de la prueba, sin problemas físicos como en anteriores carreras en sus brazos gracias al apéndice que sus ingenieros colocaron en la parte trasera del depósito de combustible de la Ducati para poder apoyar mejor el cuerpo y las piernas en las curvas.

Andrea Dovizioso se tuvo que conformar con rodar cómodo en la segunda plaza y Danilo Petrucci se puso tercero, frenando las aspiraciones de Valentino Rossi, Alex Rins, que le superó en el decimoquinto giro, Andrea Iannone y el británico Cal Crutchlow (Honda RC 213 V).

Maverick Viñales, discreto en la octava plaza, rodó casi toda la carrera junto a Álvaro Bautista (Ducati Desmosedici GP17) y un desconocido Johann Zarco (Yamaha YZR M 1) en una todavía más discreta e inusual décima posición, sin haber estado nunca en la pelea por las posiciones de cabeza.

Pelea por el tercer puesto


El interés de la carrera estuvo centrado en la pelea por la tercera posición ya que Jorge Lorenzo dominó, por primera vez desde que está en Ducati, desde el primer hasta el último giro, para conseguir su primera victoria con Ducati y desde el Gran Premio de Valencia de 2016, cuando sumó su último triunfo con Yamaha.




La lucha que protagonizaron por la tercera plaza Valentino Rossi con todos sus perseguidores, Andrea Iannone, Danilo Petrucci, Alex Rins y Cal Crutchlow, propició que les alcanzasen por detrás tanto Maverick Viñales como Álvaro Bautista.

Pero en las vueltas finales la situación de aclaró por completo al consolidar su primera victoria con Ducati Jorge Lorenzo, Andrea Dovizioso conformarse con la segunda plaza y Valentino Rossi defender con éxito la tercera.

Alex Rins acabó quinto, con Maverick Viñales octavo, por delante de Álvaro Bautista, Pol Espargaró (KTM RC 16) undécimo, Tito Rabat (Ducati Desmosedici GP17), decimotercero, y Marc Márquez fuera de los puntos, decimosexto.




Aleix Espargaró (Aprilia RS-GP) se tuvo que retirar antes de concluir la carrera con problemas técnicos.
Próxima carrera

3 de junio

GP de Italia

Circuito de Mugello

En directo

Horarios:

Moto GP
14:00
Moto 2
12:20
Moto 3
11:00
 

