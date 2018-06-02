Servicios
02 de junio de 2018
02.06.2018
MOTOCICLISMO. MotoGP

Valentino Rossi conquista la ´pole´ en Mugello

El italiano, que batió el récord del circuito, saldrá el primero en una carrera por primera vez en dos años

02.06.2018 | 15:28
Valentino Rossi pilota su Yamaha en Mugello.
El piloto italiano Valentino Rossi (Yamaha) ha firmado este sábado la pole para la carrera de MotoGP en el Gran Premio de Italia, al destrozar el récord del circuito en Mugello, y saldrá desde la primera fila de la parrilla junto a los españoles Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati) y Maverick Viñales (Yamaha), segundo y tercero respectivamente.

En una sesión en la que hasta seis pilotos batieron el récord anterior de la pole, 'Il Dottore', cuarto del campeonato, fue el más rápido ante el balear y el catalán, que se coló en la Q2 procedente de la Q1.




Con ello, alcanza las 55 poles en la máxima categoría y la primera desde el Gran Premio de Japón 2016. Mientras, el líder del Mundial, Marc Márquez (Repsol Honda), tratará de remontar desde la sexta plaza.

Después de una jornada de viernes marcada por el espectacular accidente del italiano Michele Pirro (Ducati), que se recupera de sus magulladuras en el hospital, su compatriota Andrea Iannone (Suzuki) marcó los últimos entrenamientos libres, mientras que el australiano Jack Miller (Ducati) y el español Maverick Viñales (Yamaha) conseguían un puesto para la calificación definitiva procedentes de la Q1.

Así, en la Q2, el líder del Mundial y dominador de los terceros libres, Marc Márquez (Repsol Honda), saltó a la pista estableciendo el primer gran crono de referencia, aunque a falta de diez minutos Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati) le arrebató el privilegio.

El de Cervera recuperó el primer puesto destrozando el récord de la pista (1:46.454), pero Iannone se encargaba de dejarlo en el olvido con un impresionante 1:46.347. En los últimos minutos, la tensión se dejó sentir con los cascos en rojo. A falta de dos minutos, Valentino Rossi (Yamaha) sorprendía a todos y levantaba a los aficionados al ponerse primero, un puesto que ya nadie le arrebataría.




En cuanto al resto de españoles, Àlex Rins (Suzuki) partirá décimo, mientras que Tito Rabat (Ducati) lo hará decimotercero, Pol Espargaró (KTM) decimoquinto, Álvaro Bautista (Ducati), decimosexto, Dani Pedrosa (Repsol Honda) vigésimo y Aleix Espargaró (Aprilia) vigésimo primero.
