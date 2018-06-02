Valentino Rossi conquista la ´pole´ en Mugello

#MotoGP Qualifying ??@ValeYellow46 TAKES POLE! ??— MotoGP™?????? (@MotoGP) 2 de junio de 2018
The Doctor will start P1 ahead of @lorenzo99 and @maverickmack25 #ItalianGP pic.twitter.com/13ia0DMqzY
What's that coming over the hill? It's @marcmarquez93!— MotoGP™?????? (@MotoGP) 2 de junio de 2018
Can anyone stop him from taking another #MotoGP pole? Find out LIVE on VideoPass ?? https://t.co/qwPsi9Quh3 pic.twitter.com/c1hyyB68t5
|
Calendario MotoGP 2018
|18-03
|Qatar
|Losail
|08-04
|Argentina
|Termas Río Hondo
|22-04
|Austin
|Las Américas
|06-05
|España
|Jerez
|20-05
|Francia
|Le Mans
|03-06
|Italia
|Mugello
|17-06
|Catalunya
|Montmeló
|01-07
|Holanda
|Assen
|15-07
|Alemania
|Sachsenring
|05-08
|República Checa
|Brno
|12-08
|Austria
|Red Bull Ring
|26-08
|Gran Bretaña
|Silverstone
|09-09
|San Marino
|Misano
|23-09
|Aragón
|Motorland
|07-10
|Tailandia
|Chang
|21-10
|Japón
|Motegi
|28-10
|Australia
|Philip Island
|04-11
|Malasia
|Sepang
|18-11
|Valencia
|Cheste
3 de junio
Horarios: