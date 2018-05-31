Servicios
31 de mayo de 2018
31.05.2018
Suscríbete

Servicios de utilidad

Palma
25 / 18º
Maó
24 / 17º
Eivissa
26 / 18º

MOTOCICLISMO. MotoGP

Márquez busca agrandar su racha en la ´casa´ de Rossi

El de Honda llega a Mugello con estadísticas poco favorables: sólo ha ganado aquí en una ocasión

31.05.2018 | 20:26
Rossi y Márquez en la rueda de prensa previa al GP.
El español Marc Márquez (Repsol Honda RC 213 V), líder destacado en la clasificación provisional del mundial de MotoGP, se encontrará este fin de semana, con la disputa del Gran Premio de Italia en el circuito de Mugello, ante un nuevo reto adverso, por ser éste un escenario en el que tan sólo ha ganado en una ocasión.

Las estadísticas no le son muy favorables a Marc Márquez, quien apenas ha ganado en una ocasión, en 2014, en el espectacular circuito de Mugello, mientras que uno de sus rivales directos al título, el italiano Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Desmosedici GP18) es el último vencedor aquí y Jorge Lorenzo, cuya actuación mirarán con lupa en Ducati, lo ha hecho hasta en cinco ocasiones en MotoGP, siempre al manillar de la Yamaha YZR M 1.

Dovizioso venció la carrera de 2017 convirtiéndose en el primer italiano que ganaba en Mugello con una moto italiana desde 1974, cuando ganó en el autódromo Enzo y Dino Ferrari Gianfranco Bonera al manillar de una MV Agusta.

Por su parte, Jorge Lorenzo encadenó una secuencia de cinco victorias entre 2010 -año en que se proclamó campeón del mundo de MotoGP por primera vez- y 2016, con la sola "mancha" del año 2014, cuando le superó Marc Márquez en su victoriosa secuencia de diez victorias ininterrumpidas desde el principio de la temporada.

Lorenzo llega a Mugello acuciado por la necesidad de demostrar a los "mandamases" del fabricante de Borgo Panigale y a él mismo, lo acertado de un cambios de aires, de Yamaha a Ducati, con la amenaza cada vez más cierta de poder incluso quedar fuera del campeonato en 2019 al no disponer de ninguna opción de estar sobre una moto oficial de fábrica, aunque ahora surgen fuertes rumores de su posible regreso a un equipo satélite de Yamaha.

De ser ciertos esos rumores, Jorge Lorenzo dispondría de una Yamaha oficial pero en un equipo satélite, con el que ahora no cuenta Yamaha pues Tech 3 ya anunció que les deja para irse a KTM.




Quien ostenta el récord de victorias en Mugello es otro italiano, Valentino Rossi, que sumó siete triunfos de manera ininterrumpida entre 2002 y 2008, año desde el que no ha vuelto a ganar nunca en un trazado que siempre se tiñe de amarillo por las decenas de miles de aficionados seguidores del mito de Tavullia.

En ese escenario, a priori adverso para los intereses del líder del Repsol Honda, a su favor tiene una serie de factores importantes y que no hacen sino corroborar lo que desvelan las estadísticas y lo que dicen los hechos.

Los hechos señalan como referentes sus tres victorias consecutivas en 2018 desde Austin, algo parecido a lo acontecido en 2014, cuando llegó al circuito de la Toscana tras protagonizar una secuencia ininterrumpida de victorias desde el principio de la temporada y, lo más importante, que todas aquellas declaraciones que realizó al principio de la temporada, ensalzando lo bien que se "sentía" con la evolución 2018 de su Repsol Honda, están cobrando una veracidad inusitada.

En su contra, además de la victoria del pasado año de Andrea Dovizioso y la "eficacia" de Jorge Lorenzo en las últimas temporadas en ese trazado, hay que tener en cuenta que las características del trazado italiano parecen adaptarse muy bien a las Yamaha YZR M 1, aunque habrá que ver si han podido solucionar sus problemas de rendimiento cuando suben las temperaturas.

La Yamaha de Maverick Viñales consiguió el pasado año la segunda plaza, entre los italianos Andrea Dovizioso y Danilo Petrucci, ambos sobre sendas Ducatio Desmosedici GP18, por lo que será interesante saber si en la presente temporada el fabricante de Iwata es capaz de ofrecer a sus pilotos el material necesario para reverdecer los éxitos de Jorge Lorenzo sobre la misma moto.

Un paso por detrás de ellos pero también acuciado por la necesidad se encuentra Dani Pedrosa (Repsol Honda RC 213 V), otro de los grandes que se encuentra necesitado de buenos resultados para mantener su estatus de piloto oficial, aunque todo parece indicar que uno de sus rivales para disputarle el asiento de su moto, el también español Joan Mir, podría haberse decidido por la opción de Suzuki, que por contrato no igualó en la fecha requerida Honda.

Además de Pedrosa, en la relación de favoritos a pelear por la victoria en Mugello debiera estar el francés Johann Zarco (Yamaha YZR M 1), en tanto que por aspirar al podio, o incluso ganar si "fallan los de arriba" se postulan nuevamente los nombres del británico Cal Crutchlow (Honda RC 213 V) o el australiano jack Miller (Ducati Desmosedici GP17), además de los pilotos de Suzuki, el español Alex Rins y el italiano Andrea Iannone.

Crutchlow sufrió un accidente durante los entrenamientos de Le Mans, en el que no se le activó la defensa de aire de su mono de cuero -no estaba recargado tras un anterior incidente- y por ello se produjo daños que le llevaron a un hospital francés, aunque después pudo disputar la carrera mermado en sus condiciones físicas, pero en buena lógica ya recuperado para Mugello.

Iannone, por su parte, sabe que no continuará en Suzuki en 2019 y eso es un arma de doble filo pues tanto puede "motivar" al italiano a demostrar lo equivocado de su decisión -l a misma que anteriormente tomó Ducati para fichar Jorge Lorenzo-, o bien inducirle a arrojar la toalla sin arriesgar más de lo necesario en el resto de la temporada, lo más improbable, salvo que tenga ya garantizado su asiento en Aprilia, como parece que va a suceder.

Tito Rabat (Ducati Desmosedici GP17) no lo tendrá fácil, su espeluznante caída en los entrenamientos de Montmeló y su proceso de recuperación de los daños producidos en el brazo izquierdo, no le permitirán estar al ciento por ciento de sus condiciones físicas, pero con todo el barcelonés forzó para poder estar en Mugello y defender la duodécima plaza que ocupa en el campeonato.

Rabat tiene los tejidos de la zona afectada muy regenerados y salvo el consiguiente "moratón", la articulación ya no se encuentra inflamada, aunque sin duda el barcelonés tendrá algunas molestias a la hora de pilotar su Ducati Desmosedici.

Más atrás, necesitan imperiosamente mejorar Pol Espargaró con su KTM RC 16, su hermano Aleix Espargaró con la Aprilia RS-GP, y Álvaro bautista sobre la Ducati Desmosedici GP17 y de los que a principio de temporada se esperaba mucho más.
Compartir en Twitter
Compartir en Facebook

Más información

Próxima carrera

3 de junio

GP de Francia

Circuito de Mugello

En directo

Horarios:

Moto GP
14:00
Moto 2
12:20
Moto 3
11:00
 

Enlaces recomendados: Premios Cine
noticias de Diario de MallorcaMapa web
Mallorca
Clasificados
Especiales
diariodemallorca.es
Publicidad
Otras webs del Grupo Prensa Ibérica Media
Otras webs del Grupo Prensa Ibérica Media
© Editora Balear, S.A. Todos los derechos reservados.
Aviso Legal | Política de Privacidad | Política de Cookies