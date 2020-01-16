Servicios
16 de enero de 2020
16.01.2020
Merkel, Michelle Obama o Hillary Clinton, con las caras golpeadas en una campaña contra la violencia de género

El artista italiano Alexsandro Palombo ha lanzado esta campaña

16.01.2020 | 21:39

El artista italiano Alexsandro Palombo ha lanzado una campaña contra la violencia de género que usa las caras golpeadas de mujeres de fama internacional como la canciller alemana, Angela Merkel, la ex primera dama estadounidense Michelle Obama o la líder birmana Aung San Suu Kyi.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

"Just because I'm a woman" by aleXsandro Palombo - International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women - Women protagonists of world politics as victims of gender violence - Chancellor Angela Merkel, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Hillary Clinton, Michelle Obama, Brigitte Macron, Aung San Suu Kyi and Sonia Gandhi. - "Just because I'm a woman" I'm a victim of domestic violence - I get paid less - I've experienced genital mutilation - I do not have the right to dress as I want - I can't decide who I'm going to marry - I was raped ... Violence against women is a global issue that affects everyone, regardless of race, class or religion. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - #DomesticAbuse #DomesticViolence #violenceagainstwomen #violenciacontramulher #violence #violenzasulledonne #violenciadomestica #violenciadegenero #violenceconjugale #domesticviolencesurvivor #noustoutes #domesticviolenceawareness #WomenPower #Women #HumanRights #genderequality #Womenrights #WomanPower #michelleobama #hillaryclinton #angelamerkel #brigittemacron #violencesfaitesauxfemmes #Campaign #rapevictim #Feminism #Feminist #feminicidio #feminicidios #feminicide

Una publicación compartida de aleXsandro Palombo (@alexsandropalombo) el



'Solo porque soy mujer' presenta a estos referentes femeninos como víctimas de maltrato, con ojos y labios amoratados y numerosas heridas, en carteles que son visibles en las calles de Milán, donde vive Palombo.

Las elegidas por el artista italiano para esta denuncia social son, además de Merkel, Obama y Suu Kyi, la también ex primera dama estadounidense Hillary Clinton; la congresista estadounidense Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez; la primera dama francesa, Brigitte Macron; y la líder india Sonia Gandhi.

"La violencia contra las mujeres es un asunto global que afecta a todo el mundo, sin distinción de raza, clase o religión", rezan los carteles, en los que las mencionadas se muestran como víctimas de la violencia doméstica, la violencia sexual, la desigualdad salarial y, en general, de la falta de libertad.
