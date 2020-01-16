Merkel, Michelle Obama o Hillary Clinton, con las caras golpeadas en una campaña contra la violencia de género

El artista italiano Alexsandro Palombo ha lanzado una campaña contra la violencia de género que usa las caras golpeadas de mujeres de fama internacional como la canciller alemana, Angela Merkel, la ex primera dama estadounidense Michelle Obama o la líder birmana Aung San Suu Kyi.
"Just because I'm a woman" by aleXsandro Palombo - International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women - Women protagonists of world politics as victims of gender violence - Chancellor Angela Merkel, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Hillary Clinton, Michelle Obama, Brigitte Macron, Aung San Suu Kyi and Sonia Gandhi. - "Just because I'm a woman" I'm a victim of domestic violence - I get paid less - I've experienced genital mutilation - I do not have the right to dress as I want - I can't decide who I'm going to marry - I was raped ... Violence against women is a global issue that affects everyone, regardless of race, class or religion.
