11 de septiembre de 2018
11.09.2018
El huracán Florence amenaza la costa este de EE UU

Se prevé que toque tierra este miércoles, formando las "peores tormentas en muchos años", dice Trump

11.09.2018 | 10:04
Llegada del Huracán Florence a la costa este de EEUU.
El huracán Florence avanzaba este martes con vientes de más de 220 km/hora hacia la costa este de Estados Unidos, donde se ordenó la evacuación de al menos un millón de personas.

Los residentes fugaban en masa a medida que el huracán de categoría 4 se aproxima a la costa atlántica estadounidense, donde se espera que toque tierra entre jueves y viernes.

"Esta es una de las peores tormentas que azotará la costa este en muchos años", tuiteó el presidente Donald Trump. "¡Prepárense, tengan cuidado y estén seguros!", advirtió.

 

Florence tiene el potencial de provocar catastróficas inundaciones en zonas de la costa este ya anegadas por fuertes precipitaciones, y podría ser la peor tormenta en azotar la zona en varias décadas.

Se espera que el ojo de Florence pase entre Bermuda y las islas Bahamas entre miércoles y jueves, señaló el Centro Nacional de Huracanes (NHC), con sede en Miami.

"Se prevé un mayor fortalecimiento y se espera que Florence sea un huracán de gran intensidad extremadamente peligroso a lo largo del jueves", indicó el NHC.

Imagen de la NASA con la formación de 'Florence'.


Fuertes precipitaciones durante el fin de semana en la zona de Washington ya provocaron inundaciones en la vecina Alexandria, Virginia, y el Servicio Nacional de Meteorología emitió un aviso de inundaciones para parte del río Potomac.

La Armada estadounidense indicó que se preparaba a enviar mar adentro a unos 30 buques estacionados en Virginia.

Los barcos zarparán de las bases de Norfolk y Little Creek para evitar daños provocados por los vientos y las fuertes mareas, dijo el coronel Rob Manning, un portavoz del Pentágono.
