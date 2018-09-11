El huracán Florence amenaza la costa este de EE UU

My people just informed me that this is one of the worst storms to hit the East Coast in many years. Also, looking like a direct hit on North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. Please be prepared, be careful and be SAFE!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 10 de septiembre de 2018
Florence tiene el potencial de provocar catastróficas inundaciones en zonas de la costa este ya anegadas por fuertes precipitaciones, y podría ser la peor tormenta en azotar la zona en varias décadas.
|Lo último
|Lo más leído