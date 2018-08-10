Al menos cuatro muertos, dos de ellos policías, en un tiroteo en Canadá

We can confirm that there is no further threat to the public, and lockdowns are not required at this time.— Fredericton Police (@CityFredPolice) 10 de agosto de 2018
Police still have the crime scene contained, and will be working the investigation for some time. Thank you for your patience.
Of the four people killed in this morning's shootings on Brookside Drive, two were Fredericton Police officers. No names are being released at this time. Please appreciate this is a difficult time for their families and our colleagues. We will provide more info when we can.— Fredericton Police (@CityFredPolice) 10 de agosto de 2018
Please continue to avoid the area of Brookside Drive between Main and Ring Road. An incident has resulted in at least four people killed. More information will be available when we can confirm.— Fredericton Police (@CityFredPolice) 10 de agosto de 2018
We have heard what sounds to be four gunshots in the last few minutes @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/l31i8xGtDa— Nick Moore (@NickMooreCTV) 10 de agosto de 2018
UDPATE: At this time we can confirm that we have one suspect in custody.— Fredericton Police (@CityFredPolice) 10 de agosto de 2018
Police continue to have the Brookside area contained for the foreseeable future as the investigation is ongoing.
Please continue to avoid the area and follow us for the facts.
