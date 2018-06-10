Servicios
10 de junio de 2018
10.06.2018
Cumbre del G-7

Trump retira su apoyo al comunicado final del G7 tras firmarlo e insulta a Trudeau

Ordena a EEUU "retirarse" y acusa al primer ministro canadiense de ser "deshonesto y débil"

10.06.2018 | 08:59
Trump y el resto de mandatarios en la cumbre del G-7.
El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, ha rechazado la  declaración conjunta emitida tras la celebración de l a cumbre del G-7 en Canadá -unas reuniones marcadas por la falta de consenso en materia comercial con el gigante estadounidense- a raíz de lo que ha denominado como "falsas declaraciones" hechas por el primer ministro canadiense, Justin Trudeau, sobre las conclusiones de las reuniones.

"El primer ministro Justin Trudeau de Canadá ha actuado de forma mansa durante las reuniones del G-7 sólo para poder dar una rueda de prensa después de que yo me fuera, en la que poder decir que los aranceles de Estados Unidos son insultantes y que "no dejará que le manejen". Deshonesto y débil. Nuestros aranceles son una respuesta a sus impuestos del 270 por ciento en los lácteos", ha tuiteado el presidente de Estados Unidos.

Trump, que la semana pasada aplicó aranceles a las importaciones estadounidenses de acero y aluminio desde Canadá, la Unión Europea y México, ha tenido que dejar de manera anticipada la cumbre para poder acudir a la reunión con el líder norcoreano, Kim Jong Um, en Singapur. No obstante, antes de dejar Canadá ha advertido con seguir restringiendo el comercio con naciones que según considera han tratado injustamente a Estados Unidos.




"No se trata solamente del G-7, quiero decir, tenemos a India, donde algunos de los aranceles llegan al 100 por ciento Y nosotros no cobramos nada", ha mantenido Trump en una rueda de prensa celebrada mientras el resto de participantes en la cumbre continuaban negociando en La Malbaie, Quebec. "Y esto va terminar. O nosotros dejaremos de comerciar con ellos", ha advertido.

En la declaración conjunta emitida tras el fin de la cumbre, los líderes de Estados Unidos, Canadá, Reino Unido, Francia, Italia, Alemania, Italia y Japón han recalcado la necesidad de un "comercio justo, libre y mutuamente beneficioso" y han destacado la importancia de combatir al proteccionismo.

"Nos esforzaremos por reducir los aranceles, las barreras comerciales y los subsidios", han mantenido los jefes de Estado en su comunicado.

No obstante, varias horas más tarde, el presidente estadounidense ha rechazado la declaración -en la que está incluido- a través de su cuenta personal de Twitter, donde ha ordenado a los representantes de Estados Unidos en la cumbre que retiren su compromiso al comunicado del G-7 con motivo de "las falsas declaraciones" hechas por el primer ministro canadiense en la rueda de prensa que daba fin a la cumbre.




Trump, que ha principios de la jornada había asegurado que los aranceles que impone Estados Unidos sólo buscan proteger a la industria y los trabajadores de su país ante la competencia internacional injusta, ha llegado a afirmar delante de varios periodistas que había sugerido a los líderes del G-7 que todas las barreras, incluyendo los aranceles y subsidios, fueran eliminadas.

Durante su intervención tras salir de la reunión también ha negado que la cumbre hubiera sido confrontacional, una afirmación que ha sido contradecida por su actuación posterior y por las declaraciones de un funcionario del G-7. De acuerdo con el funcionario, durante la jornada del viernes se produjo un "intercambio extraordinario" entre los miembros del G-7 en el que el mandatario estadounidense fue enumerando una por una las "ofensas en materia comercial" que supuestamente se han cometido contra su país, en especial por parte de la UE y Canadá.

Trudeau no dejará que le "pisoteen"


Las declaraciones a las que ha hecho referencia Trump en su tuit han sido las hechas por el primer ministro canadiense en una rueda de prensa al final de la jornada de la cumbre, en las que ha cerrado la puerta a la exigencia estadounidense de incluir una cláusula de salida rápida del Tratado de Libre Comercio de América del Norte (TLCAN), provocando la airada reacción de Trump.

" No habrá una cláusula 'sunset', no lo haremos, no podemos firmar un acuerdo comercial que expira automáticamente cada cinco años", ha sostenido Trudeau.

"Creo que hay varias alternativas que podrían no ser del todo desestabilizadoras para el acuerdo comercial, y creo que estamos abiertos a la creatividad", ha añadido. "Los canadienses somos educados, somos razonables, pero no dejaremos que nos pisoteen", ha concluido.

Ante las acusaciones del mandatario estadounidense, la oficina del primer ministro canadiense ha asegurado, también a través de Twitter, que Trudeau no ha dicho en ningún momento nada durante la rueda de prensa que no haya dicho anteriormente al presidente estadounidense directamente.

"El primer ministro no ha dicho nada que no haya dicho anteriormente, tanto en público como en conversaciones privadas con el presidente Trump", ha afirmado la oficina del mandatario canadiense en un comunicado publicado en Twitter.
