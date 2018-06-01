Un fallo de las tarjetas Visa provoca problemas con los pagos en toda Europa

We are currently experiencing a service disruption which is preventing some Visa transactions in Europe from being processed. We are investigating the cause and working as quickly as possible to resolve the situation. We will keep you updated.— VisaNewsEurope (@VisaNewsEurope) 1 de junio de 2018
Tranquil@, si no puedes pagar no has sufrido ningún robo ni hackeo#Visa sufre una caída en Europa que impide procesar pagos con sus tarjetas https://t.co/Y2djuHfdUbpic.twitter.com/LdTbpqsv3e— Guardia Civil ???? (@guardiacivil) 1 de junio de 2018
|Lo último
|Lo más leído