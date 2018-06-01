Servicios
01 de junio de 2018
01.06.2018
Caída europea

Un fallo de las tarjetas Visa provoca problemas con los pagos en toda Europa

La compañía asegura que experimenta "interrupción en el servició" que ya está intentando solventar

01.06.2018 | 19:09
Visa sufre una caída en Europa.
El servicio de pagos electrónicos con tarjetas Visa sufrió hoy una interrupción en todo el continente europeo, lo que ha provocado problemas en algunas transacciones, informó un portavoz de la compañía.

"Visa está actualmente experimentando una interrupción del servicio. Este incidente está impidiendo que se procesen algunas transacciones en Europa", señaló esa fuente.

La empresa, que mantiene en Londres su sede europa, afirmó que está investigando las causas del problema y trabaja "tan rápido como es posible para resolver la situación".





En nuestro país, la Guardia Civil ha confirmado a través de Twitter que los problemas con los pagos no se deben a ningún 'hackeo'.



