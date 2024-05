Nadal-Federer, el reencuentro más esperado

Rafa Nadal & Roger Federer in a new campaign for Louis Vuitton



“Do you remember the first time you met each other?”



Rafa: “I do remember. Probably not him.”



Roger: “I don’t. Was I nice to you?”



Rafa: “You were a little bit arrogant” 😂



The Fedal reunion we all needed. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/jdQvpXV5Px