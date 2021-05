The drama is up front, Briffod or Brownlee but Mario Mola is looking so strong. It's going to be an exciting 1km - it's time to switch to https://t.co/dToUk2NP1E to see this finish!#ArzachenaWC https://t.co/dToUk2NP1E@jonny_brownlee @mariomola pic.twitter.com/VmKVkxBtE7