29 de agosto de 2018
29.08.2018
Tenis. Controversia

Serena Williams juega en tutú el US Open contra las críticas por su vestimenta

El organizador de Roland Garros se quejó del atuendo de la tenista en el torneo parisino

29.08.2018 | 09:38
Serena Williams en un momento del encuentro del US Open.
Serena Williams ha vuelto a las canchas para disputar el US Open, y lo ha hecho con un mensaje simbólico contra las críticas que recibió en Roland Garros por su vestimenta. En esta ocasión, la estadounidense ha jugado en tutú, lo cual ha sido interpretado como una forma de enfrentar la controversia que suscitó su traje en París.

La polémica despertó en el prestigioso torneo de tierra batida, donde la tenista vistió un traje que Nike había hecho a su medida para evitar la formación de coágulos en la sangre, una condición que padece tras su último parto.




Sin embargo, Bernard Giudicelli, presidente de la Federación Francesa de Tenis y organizador de Roland Garros, se pronunció sobre el atuendo con duras palabras: "Creo que a veces hemos llegado muy lejos. El conjunto de Serena Williams de este año, por ejemplo, no será aceptado más. Hace falta respetar el juego y el lugar".

Ante estas críticas a su forma de vestir, Williams ha lucido en su última aparición en las pistas un tutú ideado por Virgil Abloh junto a Nike, y que se inspira en el vestuario de las bailarinas de ballet. Si bien es cierto que ella no se ha pronunciado al respecto y que este diseño pudiera estar acordado desde antes, también es posible que la jugadora haya decidido ponerse en contra de los códigos más estrictos de este deporte.



