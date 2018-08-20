Servicios
20 de agosto de 2018
20.08.2018
Triatlón

Lucas Mola y Carolina Sitges se imponen en Can Picafort

El Ferrer Hotels se adjudica la victoria en la competición por equipos

20.08.2018 | 00:41
Los primeros clasificados del triatlón, en el podio.
Lucas Mola (ADA Calvià) y Carolina Sitges (Ferrer Hotels) se proclamaron vencedores del IX Triatlón Can Picafort, celebrado bajo el formato de competición esprint (750 metros de natación, 20 Km en bicicleta y 5.000 metros a pie). La prueba, organizada por el Club Atlètic Can Picafort y el Ayuntamiento de Santa Margalida, tuvo mucha participación, finalizando 244 participantes.

Lucas Mola, hermano del bicampeón del mundo, es un hombre de prestigio dentro del mundo del triatlón y fue un ganador sólido y sin fisuras, con un tiempo total de 58:82. Ryan Christian (Ferrer Hotels) acabó segundo con 59:82 y Biel Tomás (Ferrer Hotels) fue tercero con 1h.02:33. Miguel Valls (Xtrem Calvià) ocupó el cuarto puesto y Toni el quinto con 1h.02:33.

En mujeres, Carolina Sitges fue la mejor con 1h.06:22. Ana Soler (Xtrem Calvià) acabó segunda con 1h.11:49 y Antonia Puertollano (C.C. Pollença) cerró el podio con 1h.13:49. Claudia Martínez (Saltoki Trikidea) fue cuarta con 1h.15:12 y Chloe Serra (Ferrer Hotels) fue quinta con 1h.15:17.

Por equipos se impuso el Ferrer Hotels, segundo fue el Xtrem Calvià y tercero finalizó el Grup Esportiu Caldentey.
