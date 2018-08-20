Lucas Mola y Carolina Sitges se imponen en Can Picafort

Lucas Mola, hermano del bicampeón del mundo, es un hombre de prestigio dentro del mundo del triatlón y fue un ganador sólido y sin fisuras, con un tiempo total de 58:82. Ryan Christian (Ferrer Hotels) acabó segundo con 59:82 y Biel Tomás (Ferrer Hotels) fue tercero con 1h.02:33. Miguel Valls (Xtrem Calvià) ocupó el cuarto puesto y Toni el quinto con 1h.02:33.
En mujeres, Carolina Sitges fue la mejor con 1h.06:22. Ana Soler (Xtrem Calvià) acabó segunda con 1h.11:49 y Antonia Puertollano (C.C. Pollença) cerró el podio con 1h.13:49. Claudia Martínez (Saltoki Trikidea) fue cuarta con 1h.15:12 y Chloe Serra (Ferrer Hotels) fue quinta con 1h.15:17.
Por equipos se impuso el Ferrer Hotels, segundo fue el Xtrem Calvià y tercero finalizó el Grup Esportiu Caldentey.
