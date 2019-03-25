50 aniversario de Woodstock: conoce el cartel completo

Ya se conoce el cartel completo de la edición 50 Aniversario del Festival de Woodstock, que tendrá lugar del 16 al 18 de agosto en Watkins Glen (en el estado de Nueva York).
El ecléctico cartel cuenta con artistas que ya participaron en la edición original de 1969 como Santana, John Fogerty (ex Creedence Clearwater Revival), Dead & Company (exintegrantes de Grateful Dead), David Crosby (de Crosby, Stills & Nash), John Sebastian (fundador de The Lovin' Spoonful), Country Joe McDonald (líder de Country Joe and the Fish) y Canned Heat.
Junto a ellos, nombres tan variopintos como Jay-Z, Miley Cyrus, The Killers, Chance The Rapper, Halsey, Run The Jewels, Vince Staples, The Raconteurs, Boygenius, Courtney Barnett, The Black Keys, The Lumineers, Imagine Dragons y muchísimos más.
El festival no tendrá lugar en la ubicación original de Woodstock, aunque precisamente la localidad de Bethel, donde todo se desató en 1969, organizará su propia celebración ese mismo fin de semana.