#MOTOMAMI is so so SO so SO good. I can't get enough of Rosalia. She is just pure amazing and she'll never not out-do herself. Favorite songs were 'Delirio de Grandeza', 'Bizcochito' and 'Sakura'.



Amoooooooooo 🦋🏍💕 pic.twitter.com/wiJgoo4e4u