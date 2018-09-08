Servicios
08 de septiembre de 2018
08.09.2018
De Gea, Aspas y Saúl, titulares en el primer 'once' de la España de Luis Enrique
Merman Chris, un ´insta-sireno´ en Mallorca: "Ser un sireno es una vida maravillosa, pero no es fácil"

Este joven ha hecho de estas criaturas mitológicas, que ahora llegan a un hotel de Palmanova, su modo de vida

08.09.2018 | 18:11
Calvià estrena una ´escuela de sirenas´
Lo dijimos hace unos días: Un nuevo protagonista amenaza con desbancar del trono del verano mallorquín a colchonetas con forma de patito de goma, cisne o unicornio rosa. Se trata de la ´escuela de sirenas´ que ha puesto en marcha el hotel Zafiro Palace de Palmanova (Calvià).

Entre las imágenes distribuidas por este hotel para promocionar el evento, que tendrá lugar entre los días 20 y 22 de septiembre y en el que los participantes podrán ponerse una cola de sirena, están las de Merman Chris, que se define como "insta-sireno", un hombre que ha hecho de esta criatura mitológica su modo de vida.

Merman Chris -cuyo nombre real es Christian Riel– es americano, tiene 24 años, y afirma que "ser un sireno es una vida maravillosa, pero no es fácil". Además, especifica: "Tenemos que mantener nuestros cuerpos en forma para poder atravesar las aguas, sumergirnos en las profundidades y lucir glamurosos sobre una roca en cualquier momento".



Las clases que se realizarán en este hotel mallorquín cuentan con su "aprobación". "Saber que la gente de todo el mundo tiene la oportunidad de ponerse una cola y unirse a nosotros en el agua me hace un pececito muy feliz", señala.

Desde 2017 Merman Chris tiene su cola personalizada, diseñada por Eric Ducharme, que le costó más de 1.000 euros. Desde entonces, la luce en su cuenta de Instagram, donde también ha publicado imágenes promocionando el evento en Mallorca. Y es que, como informa hoteles.com, organizador del encuentro en Palmanova, los participantes en este curso "serán invitados a ponerse su propia cola de sirena, sumergirse en un mundo submarino y dar vueltas, rodar y girar en una serie de ejercicios creados a medida y desafiantes", para ofrecer una experiencia perfectamente "instagrameable".

Quién quiera lucir como una sirena, ahora también puede hacerlo en Mallorca.





