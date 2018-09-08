Merman Chris, un ´insta-sireno´ en Mallorca: "Ser un sireno es una vida maravillosa, pero no es fácil"

You guys, I was chillin by the waterfalls when humans came by for taking pics at this beautiful setting. Since as a mythical creature you should not show yourself to everyone, I decided to transform into my human form . Only thing I did not think of...I was naked then?? People didn´t mind?????? . So here´s a pic before all that. Have you ever had an awkward mermaid/merman experience? Tell meeeeeee pls?? . #tropical #mystic #model #merfolk #merman #mermaid #fish #splash #waterfall #water #man #fishman #aquaman #shooting #skinnydipping #silicontail #gay #gayman #gayboy #indtagay #homo #love #follow
I made some new friends and we went for a swim together (me in my gorgeous gold @mertailor tail, do you love it?). These guys were brand new mermaids and took the water like the happiest little fishes. Find out how you can get ocean ready too and try mermaid fitness classes heading to @Hotelsdotcom #Mermazing . ??: @hotelsdotcom . #merman #mermaid #athlete #pool #poolparty #fun #summer #mermaidschool #mermaidclass #hotel #vacation #vaca #holiday #photography #funday #merpeople #h2ojustaddwater #makomermaids #model #follow
I don´t have no caption. Do you?! It´s just me in the pool??# ??: @maxi.2601_9 #merman #mermaid #mermantail #mermaidtail #mertailor #merfolk #mertailormen #siren #sireno #h2ojustaddwater #makomermaids #makoisland #gay #gayboy #gayman #instagay #homo #fish #goldfish #pool #summer #malemodel
??????? fishy love??????? This is how mermen love to spend free days together. Of course checking that no humans will see our tails?? so pssttt please keep it a secret?? . ??: @lisa_strasser2000 . #mermen #merman #couple #love #mermaid #rocks #summer #beach #summerlove #gaycouple #gaylove #pride #gaypride #gay #gayboys #fishes #h2ojustaddwater #splash #magic #photography #models #follow