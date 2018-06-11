10 fotos hechas en el lugar perfecto y en el momento justo.

Además, en muchas ocasiones, aunque tengas la intención de hacer 'LA' fotografía, hay demasiados elementos que no dependen de uno mismo, y la casualidad y la suerte pueden jugar un papel fundamental. Pero si el resultado es así de espectacular, todo vale.
I happened to catch this photo of a snowflake on my daughters eyelash last winter; it wasn't there for long! (iPhone 4) from r/pics
Lightning striking a rainbow, this moment caught on my Mom's cell phone. from r/pics
Didn't notice the hair until much later. from r/pics
Guy looks exactly like the woman's laptop sticker. from r/pics
Guy looks exactly like the woman's laptop sticker. from r/pics