Servicios
11 de junio de 2018
11.06.2018
Suscríbete

Servicios de utilidad

Palma
27 / 18º
Maó
27 / 18º
Eivissa
27 / 18º
EN DIRECTO
Debate de Presupuestos en el Senado
banner buzzeando
Imágenes graciosas

10 fotos hechas en el lugar perfecto y en el momento justo

La casualidad y la suerte pueden jugar un papel fundamental para lograr una imagen irrepetible

11.06.2018 | 16:09
10 fotos hechas en el lugar perfecto y en el momento justo.
Esta serie fotos son una prueba de que en ocasiones no hace falta ser un verdadero experto en la materia para hacer fotografías impresionantes. Solo hay que estar en el lugar indicado y en el momento justo para hacer una foto realmente irrepetible. Cierto es que cuanto más conocimiento tengas de fotografía mejor, todo ayuda, claro, pero a veces no es necesario ser 'pro'.

Además, en muchas ocasiones, aunque tengas la intención de hacer 'LA' fotografía, hay demasiados elementos que no dependen de uno mismo, y la casualidad y la suerte pueden jugar un papel fundamental. Pero si el resultado es así de espectacular, todo vale.

Reflejo de un copo de nieve en el ojo


I happened to catch this photo of a snowflake on my daughters eyelash last winter; it wasn't there for long! (iPhone 4) from r/pics


Rayo cayendo sobre arcoiris


Lightning striking a rainbow, this moment caught on my Mom's cell phone. from r/pics


Encaja el árbol a la perfección con el dibujo


Didn't notice the hair until much later. from r/pics


Mira la pegatina del ordenador y el que está sentado al lado


Guy looks exactly like the woman's laptop sticker. from r/pics


Coincidencia entre la camiseta y el perro


Guy looks exactly like the woman's laptop sticker. from r/pics

Compartir en Twitter
Compartir en Facebook

Más información

Enlaces recomendados: Premios Cine
noticias de Diario de MallorcaMapa web
Mallorca
Clasificados
Especiales
diariodemallorca.es
Publicidad
Otras webs del Grupo Prensa Ibérica Media
Otras webs del Grupo Prensa Ibérica Media
© Editora Balear, S.A. Todos los derechos reservados.
Aviso Legal | Política de Privacidad | Política de Cookies