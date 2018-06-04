Servicios
04 de junio de 2018
04.06.2018
´Catzenegger´, el gato hipermusculado que arrasa en la Red

Este peculiar felino ha protagonizado la última batalla de Photoshop en las redes sociales

04.06.2018 | 13:20
Una nueva batalla de photoshop ha llegado, y tiene como protagonista al que han calificado 'Buff cat' el gato musculado. O más bien hipermusculado, visto lo visto. Es tan grande que podría compararse con Arnold Schwarzenegger. ¿Y si lo llamamos 'Catzenegger'? Aunque nada tiene que ver con la Austria natal del actor, pues el gato es canadiense.




Todo surge porque un tuitero se encontró con este forzudo gato. Decidió crear una cuenta de Twitter con el felino como protagonista. Ahora tiene más de 18.000 seguidores y protagoniza estos días una divertida batalla de photoshop. Aquí os dejamos algunos ejemplos que circulan por las redes sociales:






















