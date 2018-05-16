¿Escuchas Yanny o Laurel?: El audio viral que divide a la Red

What do you hear?! Yanny or Laurel pic.twitter.com/jvHhCbMc8I — Cloe Feldman (@CloeCouture) 15 de mayo de 2018

Literally everything at my show just stopped to see if people hear Laurel or Yanny. I hear Laurel. https://t.co/efWRw1Gj0L — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) 15 de mayo de 2018

it's so clearly laurel. I can't even figure out how one would hear yanny. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) 15 de mayo de 2018

you can hear both when you adjust the bass levels: pic.twitter.com/22boppUJS1 — Earth Vessel Quotes (@earthvessquotes) 15 de mayo de 2018

Como ya hiciera en su día el(o, según se mire), un nuevo misterio que desafía a los sentidos y que está dividiendo estos días a Internet. Pero esta vez no se trata de ninguna imagen, sino de un audio.La joven Cloe Feldman publicó en Twitter un mensaje en el que retaba a sus seguidores a descifrar qué decía un audio dando dos opciones:Lo que parecía un enigma tan obvio desató el caos cuando los usuarios se dieron cuenta de que mientras algunos oían el primer nombre, otros escuchaban el segundo.El audio ha llegado incluso hasta famosos como la presentadorao la modelo Chrissy Teigen.Pero este misterio no tiene una respuesta correcta. Un doctor de la Universidad de California explicó a The New York Times que todo depende de la percepción auditiva de cada persona, ya que lasson similares y ambos sonidos se pueden confundir.Las condiciones del audio también llevan a confusión. De hecho, un usuario de Twitter demostró que los dos sonidos se podían escuchar dependiendo de cómo se ajustan los niveles del mensaje se pueden escuchar los dos nombres.