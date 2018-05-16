¿Escuchas Yanny o Laurel?: El audio viral que divide a la Red

What do you hear?! Yanny or Laurel pic.twitter.com/jvHhCbMc8I— Cloe Feldman (@CloeCouture) 15 de mayo de 2018
Literally everything at my show just stopped to see if people hear Laurel or Yanny. I hear Laurel. https://t.co/efWRw1Gj0L— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) 15 de mayo de 2018
it's so clearly laurel. I can't even figure out how one would hear yanny.— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) 15 de mayo de 2018
you can hear both when you adjust the bass levels: pic.twitter.com/22boppUJS1— Earth Vessel Quotes (@earthvessquotes) 15 de mayo de 2018