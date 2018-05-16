Servicios
16 de mayo de 2018
16.05.2018
¿Escuchas Yanny o Laurel?: El audio viral que divide a la Red

Como ya hiciera el famoso vestido, un nuevo misterio está sacudiendo estos días las redes sociales

16.05.2018 | 09:57
Como ya hiciera en su día el famoso vestido azul y negro (o blanco y dorado, según se mire), un nuevo misterio que desafía a los sentidos y que está dividiendo estos días a Internet. Pero esta vez no se trata de ninguna imagen, sino de un audio.

La joven Cloe Feldman publicó en Twitter un mensaje en el que retaba a sus seguidores a descifrar qué decía un audio dando dos opciones: "Yanny" o "Laurel". Lo que parecía un enigma tan obvio desató el caos cuando los usuarios se dieron cuenta de que mientras algunos oían el primer nombre, otros escuchaban el segundo.





El audio ha llegado incluso hasta famosos como la presentadora Ellen DeGeneres o la modelo Chrissy Teigen.







Pero este misterio no tiene una respuesta correcta. Un doctor de la Universidad de California explicó a The New York Times que todo depende de la percepción auditiva de cada persona, ya que las "concentraciones de energía" para ´La´ y ´Ya´ son similares y ambos sonidos se pueden confundir.

Las condiciones del audio también llevan a confusión. De hecho, un usuario de Twitter demostró que los dos sonidos se podían escuchar dependiendo de cómo se ajustan los niveles del mensaje se pueden escuchar los dos nombres.




