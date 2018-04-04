Muere a los 33 años la 'instagramer' motera Annette Carrion en un accidente

Happy #MotoMonday, everyone! If anyone is in the Long Beach area, I´ll be at @lbbmwmoto this Wednesday, March 14th covering the BMW Cross Border rally for work - I asked them not to be upset, since I don´t own a BMW, but they assured me that they liked Triumphs too. LOL. I´m excited to meet the owners and capture some cool content for them - I´m hoping I don´t end up walking out with a BMW S1000RR. Have you ever bought a bike on impulse? ???? . . . . . #bikekingz #bikequeens #motorcycle_mafia #motorcyclemafia #cyclelaw #bikewars #killswitchbikes #motorcycles #sportbikelifestyle #bikergirlsofinstagram #bikerbabes #bikerchicks #Ladiesthatride #bikelife #shiftlife #girlswhoride #bikefam #instamotogallery #bikersofinstagram #ridingsexy #girlsbiker #universalbikers #sportbikeaddicts #sportbikelife #eatsleepshift ?? @jmyjamstyle
I´m really missing the track! I need to sign up for one soon, before they start getting booked. So far, I´ve been to Chuckwalla, SOW, Sears Point/Sonoma, and Auto Club Speedway. Chuckwalla is still one of my favorites. What´s your favorite track? . . . . . #bikekingz #bikequeens #motorcycle_mafia #motorcyclemafia #cyclelaw #bikewars #killswitchbikes #motorcycles #sportbikelifestyle #bikergirlsofinstagram #bikerbabes #bikerchicks #Ladiesthatride #bikelife #shiftlife #girlswhoride #bikefam #instamotogallery #bikersofinstagram #ridingsexy #girlsbiker #universalbikers #sportbikeaddicts #sportbikelife #eatsleepshift ?? @caliphotovideo
Do you prefer undertail or side exhausts? . . . . . #bikekingz #bikequeens #motorcycle_mafia #motorcyclemafia #cyclelaw #bikewars #killswitchbikes #motorcycles #sportbikelifestyle #bikergirlsofinstagram #bikerbabes #bikerchicks #Ladiesthatride #bikelife #shiftlife #girlswhoride #bikefam #instamotogallery #bikersofinstagram #ridingsexy #girlsbiker #universalbikers #sportbikeaddicts #yamaha #R1 ?? @jmyjamstyle
??New Video Alert?? Do loud pipes save lives? Debatable. What´s not debatable is how sexy the SC Project exhaust looks on @jmyjamstyle´s Aprilia! Check out my new video (link in bio) to hear what it sounds like, and see the first ride with it on. Let me tell you, this pipe turned a lot of heads. What aftermarket exhaust is your bike rocking? . . . . . #bikekingz #bikequeens #motorcycle_mafia #motorcyclemafia #cyclelaw #bikewars #killswitchbikes #motorcycles #sportbikelifestyle #bikergirlsofinstagram #bikerbabes #bikerchicks #Ladiesthatride #bikelife #shiftlife #girlswhoride #bikefam #instamotogallery #bikersofinstagram #ridingsexy #girlsbiker #universalbikers #sportbikeaddicts #sportbikelife #aprilia
It stopped raining here in SoCal, so tomorrow I´ll be riding around LA with the lovely @mizziel! We´ll be motovlogging during the day, and in the evening (9 pm PST) we´ll go live on IG with @ms_keerati! . . . . . #bikekingz #bikequeens #motorcycle_mafia #motorcyclemafia #cyclelaw #bikewars #killswitchbikes #motorcycles #sportbikelifestyle #bikergirlsofinstagram #bikerbabes #bikerchicks #Ladiesthatride #bikelife #shiftlife #girlswhoride #bikefam #instamotogallery #bikersofinstagram #ridingsexy #girlsbiker #universalbikers #sportbikeaddicts #sportbikelife #eatsleepshift ?? @jmyjamstyle
|Lo último
|Lo más leído