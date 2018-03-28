Pilar Rubio y Sergio Ramos presentan a su hijo Alejandro

¡Os presentamos a Alejandro! Ha llegado a nuestras vidas a las 18:24h, todo ha salido bien y el papá, Sergio Jr, Marco y yo estamos muy felices. Gracias, mi amor @SergioRamos por no soltar nunca mi mano y gracias a todos por el cariño que nos estáis demostrando. We are very happy to introduce you to Alejandro, born today at 6:24PM, 3.1kg. Thank you for sharing our joy. I love you @SergioRamos
Alejandro ha nacido fuerte y sano y eso nos hace inmensamente felices. Pero no podemos olvidar a los 7.000 niños que no tienen esa suerte y mueren cada día por causas evitables. Es algo que me rompe el corazón. ¡No podemos quedarnos de brazos cruzados! Desde hace años soy Embajador de @unicef_es y mi familia y yo colaboramos con ellos para que puedan seguir salvando vidas. Os pido que contribuyáis también a que más niños tengan más oportunidades. Porque #CadaVidaCuenta. Link en bio. Alejandro has been born strong and healthy, and this makes us incredibly happy. But we can´t forget about the 7,000 children that aren´t this lucky and that die each day due to avoidable reasons. This breaks my heart. We can´t sit still and do nothing! I´ve been a @unicef_es Ambassador for years, and my family and I collaborate with them so that they can continue saving lives. I´m asking you to contribute too, so that more children have more opportunities: because the life of every child counts. Link in bio. @pilarrubio_oficial
|Lo último
|Lo más leído