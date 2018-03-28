Pilar Rubio y Sergio Ramos presentan a su hijo Alejandro

Servicios
28 de marzo de 2018
28.03.2018
28.03.2018 | 13:53
Pilar Rubio, Sergio Ramos y Alejandro posan en la clínica
Después de dar a luz a su tercer hijo el pasado domingo y tras permanecer cuatro días ingresada en el Hospital Sanitas de La Moraleja, Pilar Rubio y Sergio Ramos han abandonado las instalaciones clínicas durante la mañana del miércoles, presentando así al pequeño Alejandro en compañía de sus hermanos Sergio Jr y Marcos.

La familia al completo ha posado en la puerta del hospital, tanto los niños como sus padres han lucido camisetas y sudaderas de UNICEF, mostrando así su compromiso con los más desfavorecidos incluso en los momentos más importantes de la familia. Sergio Ramos es embajador de la ONG desde hace años y si el verano pasado podíamos verle de viaje solidario en Perú, ahora lleva su implicación a sus hijos concienciándoles así sobre la situación de los niños que viven en una situación de desventaja y precariedad. Un claro mensaje aprovechando que sería captados por todos los fotógrafos expectantes a la salida.

También ha llamado la atención la espectacular figura de Pilar Rubio, que tan solo cuatro días después de dar a luz se ha subido sobre unas botas con tacón para abandonar el hospital con su hijo recién nacido en brazos, que nació pensando 3 kilos tal y como confesaba Sergio.


Los pequeños de la casa están más que entusiasmados con la llegada de su nuevo hermanito y así lo han demostrado con su mejor sonrisa agarrando la mano del futbolista. Una llegada que convierte a la familia en numerosa y que termina de colmar de felicidad a Pilar y Sergio, que comenzaron su relación en 2013.

" Alejandro ha nacido fuerte y sano y eso nos hace inmensamente felices. Pero no podemos olvidar a los niños que no tienen esa suerte y mueren cada día por causas evitables. Es algo que me rompe el corazón. ¡No podemos quedarnos de brazos cruzados! Mi familia y yo colaboramos con @unicef_es para que puedan seguir salvando vidas. Os pido que contribuyáis también a que más niños tengan más oportunidades. Porque #CadaVidaCuenta" ha añadido Pilar Rubio en su cuenta de Instagram en referencia a su vinculación con UNICEF.

 

Alejandro ha nacido fuerte y sano y eso nos hace inmensamente felices. Pero no podemos olvidar a los 7.000 niños que no tienen esa suerte y mueren cada día por causas evitables. Es algo que me rompe el corazón. ¡No podemos quedarnos de brazos cruzados! Desde hace años soy Embajador de @unicef_es y mi familia y yo colaboramos con ellos para que puedan seguir salvando vidas. Os pido que contribuyáis también a que más niños tengan más oportunidades. Porque #CadaVidaCuenta. Link en bio. Alejandro has been born strong and healthy, and this makes us incredibly happy. But we can´t forget about the 7,000 children that aren´t this lucky and that die each day due to avoidable reasons. This breaks my heart. We can´t sit still and do nothing! I´ve been a @unicef_es Ambassador for years, and my family and I collaborate with them so that they can continue saving lives. I´m asking you to contribute too, so that more children have more opportunities: because the life of every child counts. Link in bio. @pilarrubio_oficial

Una publicación compartida de Sergio Ramos (@sergioramos) el


