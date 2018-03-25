Servicios
25 de marzo de 2018
25.03.2018
Servicios de utilidad

Orden de detención

Escocia pide a Clara Ponsatí que se entregue

La policía escocesa ha confirmado que tiene la orden de arresto europea contra ella

25.03.2018 | 17:24
La exconsellera catalana Clara Ponsatí.
El cerco policial contra los políticos catalanes se sigue cerrando. La policía de Escocia ha pedido a la exconsellera Clara Ponsatí que se entregue. Ponsatí dejó Bruselas para trasladarse a este país, donde da clases en la Universidad de Saint Andrews.

"Podemos confirmar que tenemos una orden de arresto europea contra Clara Ponsatí. Hemos realizado varias averiguaciones para tratar de localizarla y ahora su abogado ha contactado con ella, quien está haciendo gestiones para que la Sra. Ponsatí se entregue a la policía", escribió en Twitter la policía escocesa.





Ponsatí anunció el 10 de marzo que abandonaba Bélgica y se reincorporaba a la Universidad de Saint Andrews.

"El exilio catalán llega al Reino Unido: disfrutando de mi libertad de movimientos como ciudadana europea, esta semana me he reincorporado a la Universidad de St. Andrews", explicaba en su cuenta de Twitter.

Ponsatí fue una de los miembros del Govern de la Generalitat que fueron a Bélgica después de la proclamación de la República catalana del 27 de octubre y la aplicación del artículo 155 de la Constitución, que la cesaba como consellera.

En una entrevista de TV3 este sábado Ponsatí ha reconocido que el Govern y el independentismo cometieron errores después del referéndum del 1-O: "Hemos recibido un gran batacazo. Tenemos que reconocer que después del gran éxito del 1 de octubre lo demás han sido grandes fracasos y nos costará recuperarnos".





