Escocia pide a Clara Ponsatí que se entregue

We can confirm that we are in possession of a European arrest warrant for Clara Ponsati. We have made a number of enquiries to try to trace her and have now been contacted by her solicitor, who is making arrangements for Ms Ponsati to hand herself into police.„ Police Scotland (@policescotland) 25 de marzo de 2018
L'exili catala arriba al Regne Unit: gaudint de la meva llibertat de moviments com a ciutadana europea, aquesta setmana m'he reincorporat a la Universitat de St Andrews. pic.twitter.com/dQB8vZMPjk— Clara Ponsatí (@ClaraPonsati) 10 de marzo de 2018
|Lo último
|Lo más leído