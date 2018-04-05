Servicios
05 de abril de 2018
05.04.2018
MOTOCICLISMO. MotoGP

MotoGP 2018: El Mundial llega a un circuito propicio para Marc Márquez

El campeonato se desplaza al circuito argentino de Termas de Río Hondo con Doviziozo como líder

06.04.2018 | 10:43
El Mundial de MotoGP aterriza este fin de semana en Argentina
El líder del Mundial de MotoGP, el italiano Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Desmosedici GP18) llega a un circuito más propicio para su acérrimo rival, el español Marc Márquez (Repsol Honda RC 213 V), vigente campeón del mundo, el trazado de Termas de Río Hondo, escenario del Gran Premio de Argentina, segunda prueba puntuable del mundial de MotoGP. [Sigue en directo el Mundial de MotoGP]

Márquez ha vencido en dos de las cuatro ocasiones en que el campeonato del mundo de motociclismo ha regresado a Argentina, en donde hasta 1999 se disputó una prueba puntuable del mundial en el circuito Óscar Gálvez del mismo Buenos Aires y desde 2014 tiene por sede el circuito de la localidad balneario de Termas de Río Hondo.

Así, Márquez se impuso en los grandes premios de Argentina de 2014 y 2016, sin puntuar en las otras dos citas, las de 2015 y 2017, en ambas ocasiones por sendas caídas, la primera de ellas tras una controvertida acción del italiano Valentino Rossi (Yamaha YZR M 1), que le hizo caer cuando peleaban por la victoria en la penúltima vuelta de carrera y la segunda después de haber completado escasamente tres vueltas de un gran premio que acabó ganando el también español Maverick Viñales (Yamaha YZR M 1).




Pero si de algo tiene que servir esta segunda cita de la temporada será para poder "calibrar" con mayor exactitud el potencial de todos los pilotos en una temporada 2018 recién estrenada y en la que la diferencia que se produjo entre los protagonistas a la victoria en el Gran Premio de Qatar, Dovizioso y Márquez, de apenas 27 milésimas de segundo, permite albergar la esperanza de un mundial mucho más equilibrado que el anterior.

Mucho más equilibrado en lo que a esas diferencias se refiere, pero que en una segunda lectura podrían conferir a los pilotos de Repsol Honda y en particular a su cuádruple campeón del mundo, una ventaja mayor que en anteriores temporadas, pues sin "atrasar mucho la hora", en 2017, Marc Márquez acabó a más de seis segundos del vencedor en Losail y esas 27 milésimas de segundo seguro que han sembrado la inquietud en muchos de sus rivales.

Ahora llegan dos piedras de toque importantes para el campeonato, dos escenarios muy propicios al campeón de Repsol Honda, Argentina y Austin, en Estados Unidos, en donde él es el gran favorito y de convencer con sus argumentos en forma de victoria, la clasificación del campeonato en la entrada en el Viejo Continente por Jerez de la Frontera le colocaría líder de la competición.

Aunque eso es adelantar acontecimientos y los poco más de 4.800 metros (4.806 metros) del circuito de Termas de Río Hondo deben comenzar a perfilar las aspiraciones de unos y otros pues ya se ha visto que tanto los pilotos de Repsol Honda como los de Ducati están en las previsiones de todos y ahora habrá que ver si también lo están los de Yamaha, que ha logrado dos victorias en este trazado, una con cada uno de sus pilotos, el italiano Valentino Rossi (2015) y el español Maverick Viñales (2017).

Antes de entrar a valorar a los pilotos de Yamaha no hay que olvidar una mención especial a Jorge Lorenzo, quien comienza a ser muy cuestionado en Ducati y que necesita imperiosamente resultados positivos sobre el podio, con victoria incluida, para "quitarse" de encima esa presión, pero el escenario no ayuda pues en Argentina el piloto de Palma de Mallorca cuenta con un tercero como mejor resultado y sendas caídas consecutivas en 2016 y 2017, sobre Yamaha y Ducati, respectivamente.

Ahora sí, ellos, los pilotos oficiales de Yamaha, son los terceros en discordia y aunque a ninguno de los dos se les ha visto tan exultantes como a Márquez o Dovizioso con la progresión de sus motos, siempre son rivales de referencia y a tener muy en cuenta, máxime tras la tercera plaza del italiano en Qatar, por lo que Argentina debe ser una buena piedra de toque para ambos.

Cerca de ellos, de los pilotos de cabeza, también deberían estar los representantes de Suzuki, que en la primera carrera del año demostraron haber dado un paso adelante en la evolución de la GSX RR, aunque la novena plaza del italiano Andrea Iannone no parece decir lo mismo, pero lo cierto es que su compañero Alex Rins llegó a pelear con el grupo de cabeza hasta que se cayó en el decimotercer giro cuando intentaba mejorar su sexta plaza.

Tras ellos una grupo muy nutrido de pilotos capaz de sorprender con algún podio, aunque quizás la victoria se antoje para ellos harto complicada salvo que se produzcan situaciones excepcionales; estamos hablando, entre otros, del británico Cal Crutchlow (Honda RC 213 V), que busca a cualquier precio el "asiento" de la segunda Repsol Honda, la del español Dani Pedrosa, quien todavía no ha renovado por su equipo de "toda la vida" desde que ascendió a MotoGP en 2006.

Sin olvidarnos del italiano Danilo Petrucci (Ducati Desmosedici GP18), otro de los pilotos que quiere ser "oficial" por derecho propio, como también el francés Johan Zarco (Yamaha YZR M 1).

Un paso más atrás pero con las diez primeras posiciones como referencia, se encuentran los hermano Espargaró, Aleix como piloto oficial de Aprilia y Pol en KTM, además del australiano Jack Miller (Ducati Desmosedici GP17), el italiano Franco Morbidelli (Honda RC 213 V) o los españoles Tito Rabat, a quien el cambio de Honda a Ducati parece haberle sentado muy bien, y Álvaro Bautista (Ducati Desmosedici GP17).

Moto2 y Moto3

En cuanto al resto de categorías, en Moto2 los italianos Francesco Bagnaia (Kalex) y Lorenzo Baldasarri (Kalex) y el español Alex Márquez (Estrella Galicia 0'0 Kalex), que coparon el podio de Losail, en Qatar, deben ser los principales referentes de una categoría que cuenta con multitud de aspirantes al título dejado vacante por Morbidelli tras su paso a MotoGP.

Álex Márquez. Foto: EFE


Ellos fueron los que ocuparon los tres peldaños del podio en Qatar, pero con un campeonato del mundo recién inaugurado nadie puede dejar fuera de las "cábalas" por la victoria a los representantes de la marca austríaca KTM, en particular al portugués Miguel Oliveira y al surafricano Brad Binder, pero también con el británico Sam Lowes, que se cayó en Losail, y el español Iker Lecuona, que tuvo allí problemas mecánicos, en mente.

Con ellos deben estar nombres de relevancia como los de los italiano Mattia Pasini (Kalex), Luca Marini (Kalex) o Romano Fenati (Kalex), además del campeón del mundo español de Moto3, Joan Mir, compañero en el equipo Estrella Galicia 0'0 de Alex Márquez y undécimo en su primera participación en la categoría, justo por detrás de otro español, Jorge Navarro (Kalex) y con Xavier Vierge (Kalex), noveno.

Si la categoría de Moto2 es una de las más abiertas de las últimas temporadas en lo que a nombres propios se refiere, no lo es menos la de Moto3, en donde el triunfo del madrileño Jorge Martín (Honda) con apenas 23 milésimas de segundo de ventaja sobre el también español Arón Canet (Estrella Galicia 0'0 Honda), les coloca al frente de la relación de aspirantes al título, pero bien es cierto que no serán los únicos.

En Termas de Río Hondo volverán a tener su oportunidad pilotos de destacar los italianos Lorenzo Dalla Porta (Honda), Niccolo Antonelli (Honda), Fabio di Giannantonio (Honda), Andrea Migno (KTM), Nicolo Bulega (KTM), Marco Bezzecchi (KTM) o Denis Foggia (KTM), por citar algunos.

Pero también habrá que tener en cuenta a los japoneses Kaito Toba (Honda), Kazuki Masaki (KTM) o Ayumu Sasaki, los españoles Jaume Masiá (KTM), Marcos Ramírez (KTM) o Albert Arenas (KTM), que intentará regresar tras la fractura de clavícula que sufrió en los entrenamientos de Catar, el argentino Gabriel Rodrigo (KTM), el checo Jakub Kornfeil (KTM) o el malasio Adam Norrodin (Honda).
Próxima carrera

8 de abril

GP de Argentina

Termas de Río Hondo

En directo

Horarios:

Moto GP
20:00
Moto 2
18:20
Moto 3
17:00
 

