18 de abril de 2018
18.04.2018
Muere Barbara Bush, ex primera dama de EEUU

La mujer del ex presidente George H.W. Bush, de 92 años, sufría una enfermedad pulmonar

18.04.2018 | 08:16
La vida de Barbara Bush, en imágenes.
La antigua primera dama de Estados Unidos, Barbara Bush, mujer del expresidente estadounidense George H.W. Bush, ha fallecido este martes a los 92 años, dos días después de abandonar su tratamiento y entrar en cuidados terminales, según ha informado un portavoz de la familia.

"Una ex primera dama de Estados Unidos y defensora implacable de la alfabetización familiar, Barbara Pierce Bush, ha fallecido el martes 17 de abril de 2018 a los 92 años de edad", ha señalado el portavoz familiar, Jim McGrath, según ha recogido la cadena ABC News.

McGrath, informó este domingo sobre la decisión de Bush de dejar de someterse a tratamiento médico y entrar en cuidados terminales.

"No sorprende a nadie que Barbara Bush se haya mostrado como una roca ante el declive de su salud, sin preocuparse por ella misma, gracias a su fe, sino por los demás", hizo saber McGrath en un comunicado.

La ex primera dama estadounidense fue ingresada en enero en el Hospital Metodista de Houston junto a su marido tras sufrir "fatiga y tos". Durante los últimos meses, la salud de Bush --la primera dama más admirada por los estadounidenses durante el último cuarto de siglo-- se deterioró significativamente.

El hijo de Bush, el expresidente George W. Bush, ha asegurado que es "un hombre afortunado" por haber tenido a Barbara Bush como madre. "Nuestra familia la echará mucho de menos y le agradecemos a todos sus oraciones y buenos deseos", ha aseverado en un comunicado.

Condolencias de Trump y Clinton


El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, y la primera dama, Melania, también han expresado sus condolencias. "Será recordada durante mucho tiempo por su fuerte devoción a nuestro país y a su familia, a los cuales sirvió infaliblemente bien", ha señalado la Casa Blanca en un comunicado.




Por su parte, el también expresidente estadounidense Bill Clinton, quien sucedió en la Presidencia a George H.W. Bush, se ha referido a Barbara como "una mujer extraordinaria". "Era feroz y luchadora en cuanto al apoyo de su familia y amigos, del país y de sus causas . Nos enseñó cómo es una vida honesta, vibrante y plena", ha señalado Clinton a través de su cuenta en Twitter.




En los últimos años, Barbara Bush fue diagnosticada con una enfermedad pulmonar obstructiva crónica conocida como EPOC y con una insuficiencia cardiaca congestiva.

Bush fue primera dama de Estados Unidos entre 1988 y 1993 y estuvo al lado de su marido durante su carrera política de casi 30 años. Además se convirtió en la única mujer en la historia estadounidenses que vio a su marido e hijo como presidentes.

Barbara Bush promovió los derechos de las mujeres y escribió varios libros, entre ellos una autobiografía y otro sobre su vida posterior a la Casa Blanca.


