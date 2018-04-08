Servicios
08 de abril de 2018
08.04.2018
Trump acusa a Putin y a Irán de apoyar al "animal" Asad

El presidente de EEUU condena el ataque químico en la ciudad siria de Duma y anuncia que habrá consecuencias

08.04.2018 | 17:29
El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, acusó hoy directamente a su homólogo ruso, Vladimir Putin, y a Irán del presunto ataque químico ocurrido este sábado en la ciudad siria de Duma, por apoyar al Gobierno de Bachar Al Asad.

" Muchos muertos, incluidas mujeres y niños, en un ataque QUÍMICO sin sentido en Siria. El área de atrocidades está bloqueada y rodeada por el ejército sirio, por lo que es completamente inaccesible para el mundo exterior. El presidente Putin, Rusia e Irán son responsables de respaldar al animal de Al Asad", dijo hoy el mandatario en su cuenta de Twitter.




Trump indicó además que estas acciones supondrán un "alto precio" que pagar para los responsables, y pidió que se abra la zona atacada "de inmediato" para que puedan asistir médicos y verificadores. "Otro desastre humanitario sin ninguna razón en absoluto", insistió.

En otro tuit posterior, el multimillonario arremetió contra su predecesor, Barack Obama, y aseguró que si él no hubiera "cruzado su prometida línea roja en la arena", el "desastre" sirio hubiera terminado "hace mucho".

¡El animal Asad hubiera sido historia!, añadió Trump sobre la decisión de la Administración Obama de no responder por la fuerza en Siria pese a haber advertido que lo haría en caso de uso de armas químicas.




La pasada noche, la portavoz del Departamento de Estado, Heather Nauert, llamó a Rusia a detener su apoyo al gobierno sirio y le pidió que colabore con la comunidad internacional para buscar una salida al conflicto.

"La protección del régimen de Asad por parte de Rusia y su incapacidad para detener el uso de armas químicas en Siria cuestiona su compromiso de resolver la crisis global y las mayores prioridades de no proliferación", afirmó la portavoz.

"Rusia, con su inquebrantable apoyo al régimen, en última instancia es responsable de estos brutales ataques, dirigidos contra innumerables civiles y la asfixia de las comunidades más vulnerables de Siria con armas químicas", agregó.

El Gobierno estadounidense está monitoreando de cerca las informaciones sobre el presunto ataque a un hospital en Duma, donde, sin concretar el número de fallecidos, reconoció que puede haber "un número potencialmente alto de víctimas".

"Si se confirman, estos informes espeluznantes esto exige una respuesta inmediata de la comunidad internacional", aseveró la portavoz.

Nauert insistió en que el historial de Asad con el uso de armas químicas contra su propio pueblo "no está en disputa" y recordó que hace un año las fuerzas del Gobierno sirio llevaron a cabo un ataque de gas sarín contra que mató a aproximadamente 100 sirios.

En aquella ocasión, el Gobierno de Donald Trump respondió bombardeando la base aérea siria desde donde se había orquestado el ataque.

La Defensa Civil Siria, también conocida como los "cascos blancos", y la ONG Sociedad Médica Siria Americana han denunciado que las fuerzas leales al presidente realizaron ayer un ataque químico en Duma que causó la muerte de al menos 42 civiles y afectó a otros 500.

Tanto las autoridades sirias como Rusia han negado de manera rotunda el uso de armas químicas en los bombardeos de Duma y ninguna otra fuente independiente la ha confirmado.

Duma es la última ciudad de Guta Oriental que continúa en poder de los rebeldes, después de que las autoridades hayan logrado retomar el resto de la región, en algunos casos por medio de las armas y en otros en virtud de acuerdos firmados con los grupos rebeldes, que en la práctica equivalen a una rendición.


