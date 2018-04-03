Un muerto y varios heridos en un tiroteo en la sede de YouTube en California

Imágenes del tiroteo en San Bruno. Vídeo: Twitter
#shooter at #youtube across the street pic.twitter.com/a2eIGGf496— Bryce C. (@S1yce) 3 de abril de 2018
Imágenes del tiroteo en San Bruno. Vídeo: Twitter
#AHORA Reportan al menos 10 heridos durante tiroteo en la sede de #YouTube en San Bruno, California... autoridades buscan al o los agresores... mientras realizan el desalojo del lugar, buscar a personas armadas. #informando pic.twitter.com/n6NseIPYbQ— Informando (@InformandoRD7) 3 de abril de 2018
We are responding to an active shooter. Please stay away from Cherry Ave & Bay Hill Drive.— San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) 3 de abril de 2018
|Lo último
|Lo más leído