03 de abril de 2018
03.04.2018
Tiroteo en EEUU

Un muerto y varios heridos en un tiroteo en la sede de YouTube en California

La persona que ha fallecido es una mujer, presunta autora de los disparos, que se suicidó

04.04.2018 | 00:15
Un tiroteo en la sede de YouTube en San Bruno, una ciudad situada unos 20 kilómetros al sur de San Francisco (California), dejó este martes al menos un muerto y tres heridos.

El jefe de la Policía de San Bruno, Ed Barberini, aseguró ante los medios de comunicación que la persona fallecida es supuestamente la mujer sospechosa de haber llevado a cabo este tiroteo, y añadió que se disparó a sí misma.

El tiroteo, que fue reportado hacia las 12.46 horas locales (20.46 horas GMT), llevó a las autoridades a ordenar un gran despliegue de emergencia en la zona y a evacuar a cientos de personas que se encontraban en el área.


Imágenes del tiroteo en San Bruno. Vídeo: Twitter

Por el momento las autoridades no consideran que se trate de un atentado terrorista, sino que la hipótesis es que se trata de un caso de violencia doméstica o laboral.

La policía confirmó en Twitter que respondía a un "tiroteo activo" en las oficinas de YouTube en California, al tiempo que imágenes mostraban en la televisión local la evacuación de las instalaciones.

Imágenes del tiroteo en San Bruno. Vídeo: Twitter

"Estamos respondiendo a un tiroteo activo. Por favor mantenerse alejados" del área donde están las instalaciones de esta compañía propiedad de Google, escribió en Twitter la policía de San Bruno.




Google tuiteó por su parte: "estamos coordinando con las autoridades y proveeremos información oficial (...) tan pronto esté disponible".

La Casa Blanca dijo por su parte que el presidente Donald Trump estaba informado de la situación y que seguía el caso de cerca.

Un empleado de la empresa tuiteó durante el tiroteo. "Escuché tiros y vi gente corriendo mientras estaba en mi escritorio. Ahora tras una barricada con colegas".

Poco después escribió: "A salvo, evacuados. Estamos afuera".


